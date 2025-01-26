Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

The sub compact SUV segment is arguably one of the most growing passenger vehicle segments in India. Skoda announced its plans to enter the segment with its first sub compact SUV back in 2024. Later the Skoda sub compact SUV, the Kylaq was launched in November starting at ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Now though, deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq are set to commence from January 27, 2025.

The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub compact SUV from the Czech carmaker. The Kylaq competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyun

The Skoda Kylaq is the third model from the Czech manufacturer under its India 2.0 strategy. Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have helped the company cater to nearly 30 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the launch of Kylaq, the carmaker intends to further extend its outreach and deepen its inroads in this segment.

While the Kushaq and Skoda Slavia helped the brand establish its presence across the Tier-1 cities, the Kylaq will give the brand a big chance to come into the markets of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Volkswagen India Limited, explained how the combination of the Kylaq's introduction plus the strengthening of the dealership presence in these regions will ease access to the new model and augment sales of the other India 2.0 products.

Skoda Kylaq: Price

While the base spec Kylaq is priced at ₹7.89 lakh, making it one of the most affordable options in the segment, the top spec Skoda Kylaq Prestige is priced at ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom for the automatic transmission variant, while the manual transmission version of the Kylaq has been priced at ₹13.35 lakh. Meanwhile the mid spec Signature and Signature+ have been priced at ₹9.59 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh, for manual transmission option, and ₹10.59 lakh, and ₹12.40 lakh, for automatic transmission, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's smallest SUV yet and will take on offerings like theMaruti Suzuki Brezza, TataNexon, KiaSonet, HyundaiVenue and the like. The new Kylaq debuts Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. The small SUV will also get 17-inch alloy wheels on the top trims, while the LED DRLs and headlamps will be standard across range.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq gets a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are limited to the top trims while the entry-level versions will be limited to a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster.

The Kylaq features six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row and the cabin gets both single and dual-tone options, depending on the variant chosen. While Classic, Signature, and Signature+ have different types of fabric upholstery, the top-spec Prestige trim will receive leatherette seats. An electric sunroof is additionally expected to be offered with this variant.

Skoda claims that the new Kylaq has been tested across 8,00,000 km ofIndian terrain in order to have it prepped for the country’s rough driving conditions. The car features more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the SkodaKushaq. However, unlike theKushaq and theSlavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

