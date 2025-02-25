Auto recap, Feb 24: Indian EV policy tweak, Renault CNG cars, Kia Syros booking milestone, CFMoto India re-entry & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, February 24.

Indian government may tweak EV policy again

As Tesla is gearing up to enter the Indian market this year, the government is likely to modify the terms of its EV policy that promotes the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. To attract EV manufacturers like Tesla, the tweaked EV policy may mandate the carmakers to show an annual turnover of ₹2,500 crore in the second year. Besides that, the Indian government may also offer further import duty relief, in a bid to further boost the EV industry in the country. This move would further make the path smooth for companies like Tesla.

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber models have joined the bandwagon of factory-fitted CNG cars in India. All these three cars now come available with the option of CNG kit retrofitment from the French automaker. The Renault Kwid hatchback buyers have to spend ₹75,000 extra over and above the standard model if they seek to fit a CNG kit. The Renault Kiger and Triber models command an additional cost of ₹79,500 over and above the standard model's ex-showroom price. Interestingly, this comes immediately after the automaker updated its Kiger and Triber models with new features, especially the lower variants.

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings mark, top-end variants lead demand

Kia Syros has crossed the 20,000 bookings mark, since January 3, 2025 and was launched on February 1. The deliveries of the vehicle started in mid-February. Priced between ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹17 lakh, the Kia Syros is available across six variants and two engine options with two transmission options for each of the engines. The company noted that bookings for higher-end trims highlighted the strong demand for premium variants.

CFMoto may re-enter India in 2025, likely to launch 450MT and 675 SR-R

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is mulling the idea of re-entering the Indian market in 2025. The two-wheeler manufacturer is currently having discussions with a new distributor in India and planning to set up a comprehensive sales and service network in the country. In its second innings in the Indian market, CFMoto aims to introduce a stronger portfolio compared to the first time. It is likely to launch 450MT and 675 SR-R in the Indian market.

