Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings mark, top-end variants lead demand. Check details

Kia Syros has crossed the 20,000 bookings mark, since January 3, 2025 and was launched on February 1. The deliveries of the vehicle started from mid-February. Priced between ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹17 lakh, the Kia Syros is available across six variants and two engine options with two transmission options for each of the engines. The company noted that bookings for higher-end trims highlighted the strong demand for premium variants.

The Kia Syros witnessed the customers preference towards the petrol-powered engine with 67 per cent of the total bookings, the remaining 33 per cent customers opted for the diesel engines. Moreover, 46 per cent of buyers opted for the top variants. Meanwhile, Glacier White Pearl emerged as the most preferred colour with 32 per cent bookings followed by Aurora Black Pearl and Frost Blue with 26 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Kia Syros: Specs

The Kia Syros is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants of the Syros will use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine featured in the Sonet Turbo models. However, unlike the Sonet, the turbo petrol can be combined with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Meanwhile, the diesel variants of the Syros will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine found in the Sonet, Seltos, and Kia Carens. The Syros' diesel mill produces 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Syros: Features

The Kia Syros features a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen setup that includes a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. The Syros' cabin further features ventilated seats (both front and back), a sliding and reclining second row of seats, a push-button start/stop engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C connections, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia has equipped the Syros with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level 2 technology. With this, the SUV includes 16 adaptive safety features, including lane keep assist, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and more.

