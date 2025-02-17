Renault India updates Kiger & Triber variants, price starts at 609,995

Renault India has introduced the MY2025 updates for the Kiger SUV and the Triber MPV. Both the Renault Kiger and Triber models have received minor updates on the cosmetic and feature front. Interestingly, the French auto giant that also sells the Kwid hatchback in India, is expected to launch the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber in India in the second half of 2025. Ahead of that, this minor update on variant levels comes as a move to boost the sales of these two models.

Available in four broad trims, the Renault Kiger SUV has received a few cosmetic and feature updates on the RXE, RXL, RXT(O) and RXZ Turbo variants. The base RXE trim of the SUV now comes available at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom). This makes the SUV slightly pricier compared to the MY2024 model, which was available at a price range of ₹599,990 and ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. The top-end variant of the MY2025 Renault Kiger, which is the RXZ turbo-CVT, comes priced at ₹10,99,995 (ex-showroom).

MY2025 Renault Kiger variants Price (ex-showroom) Energy MT RXE ₹ 609,995 RXL ₹ 684,995 RXT+ ₹ 799,995 RXZ ₹ 879,995 Energy AMT RXL ₹ 734,995 RXT+ ₹ 849,995 Turbo MT RXZ ₹ 999,995 Turbo CVT RXT+ ₹ 999,995 RXZ ₹ 10,99,995

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 2025 NA Renault Triber NA Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The MY2025 Renault Triber MPV too comes available at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of the Renault Triber, RXZ AMT is now priced at ₹874,995 (ex-showroom). This makes the MY2025 Triber pricer compared to its MY2024 version, which was available at a price ranging between ₹599,500 and ₹874,500 (ex-showroom).

MY2025 Renault Triber variants Price (ex-showroom) MT RXE ₹ 609,995 RXL ₹ 699,995 RXT ₹ 770,995 RXZ ₹ 822,995 AMT RXZ ₹ 874,995

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Key updates

The MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber come with a few updates limited to the cosmetic and feature segments. Both the models come with four power windows and central locking as standard features across variants. Also, on the mechanical front, both the Kiger and Triber now come with E20-compliant powertrains.

The Renault Kiger's RXL trim now comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets steering-mounted controls and a rear-view camera as new features. The RXT(O) gets flex wheels as an update. The top-end RXZ turbo variant comes with a smart access card with a remote engine start as a new feature.

The Renault Triber's RXL variant gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, it comes with a rear-view camera and rear speakers. The RXT variant now comes with 15-inch flex wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: