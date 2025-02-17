HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kiger & Triber Receive Base And Mid Level Variant Updates, Price Hiked. Here's How Much They Cost Now…

Renault India updates Kiger & Triber variants, price starts at 609,995

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2025, 13:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of 609,995 (ex-showroom).
Renault Triber
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom).
Renault Triber
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of ₹609,995 (ex-showroom).

Renault India has introduced the MY2025 updates for the Kiger SUV and the Triber MPV. Both the Renault Kiger and Triber models have received minor updates on the cosmetic and feature front. Interestingly, the French auto giant that also sells the Kwid hatchback in India, is expected to launch the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber in India in the second half of 2025. Ahead of that, this minor update on variant levels comes as a move to boost the sales of these two models.

Available in four broad trims, the Renault Kiger SUV has received a few cosmetic and feature updates on the RXE, RXL, RXT(O) and RXZ Turbo variants. The base RXE trim of the SUV now comes available at a starting price of 609,995 (ex-showroom). This makes the SUV slightly pricier compared to the MY2024 model, which was available at a price range of 599,990 and 10,99,990 (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. The top-end variant of the MY2025 Renault Kiger, which is the RXZ turbo-CVT, comes priced at 10,99,995 (ex-showroom).

 MY2025 Renault Kiger variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Energy MTRXE 609,995
RXL 684,995
RXT+ 799,995
RXZ 879,995
Energy AMTRXL 734,995
RXT+ 849,995
Turbo MTRXZ 999,995
Turbo CVTRXT+ 999,995
RXZ 10,99,995

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber 2025 (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber 2025
NA
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
NA
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The MY2025 Renault Triber MPV too comes available at a starting price of 609,995 (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of the Renault Triber, RXZ AMT is now priced at 874,995 (ex-showroom). This makes the MY2025 Triber pricer compared to its MY2024 version, which was available at a price ranging between 599,500 and 874,500 (ex-showroom).

 MY2025 Renault Triber variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
MTRXE 609,995
RXL 699,995
RXT 770,995
RXZ 822,995
AMTRXZ 874,995

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Key updates

The MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber come with a few updates limited to the cosmetic and feature segments. Both the models come with four power windows and central locking as standard features across variants. Also, on the mechanical front, both the Kiger and Triber now come with E20-compliant powertrains.

The Renault Kiger's RXL trim now comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets steering-mounted controls and a rear-view camera as new features. The RXT(O) gets flex wheels as an update. The top-end RXZ turbo variant comes with a smart access card with a remote engine start as a new feature.

The Renault Triber's RXL variant gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, it comes with a rear-view camera and rear speakers. The RXT variant now comes with 15-inch flex wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2025, 13:10 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.