Auto recap, Feb 19: Tata EV sales milestone, Volvo XC60 facelift debut, MG Windsor production milestone & more…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, February 19.

Tata announces special benefits for EV customers as sales cross 2 lakh milestone

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Tata Motors, has announced the sale of two lakh electric vehicles since its inception. The automaker holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market and is commemorating the landmark figure with special benefits across its range. The special benefits will extend to both new and existing customers and will be exclusively available for the next 45 days.

India-bound Volvo XC60 facelift debuts globally with new styling, more features

The Volvo XC60 has received a mid-life facelift globally, its second facelift in the current generation. The luxury SUV has received a nip and tuck with the latest update bringing refreshed styling and new features. The new XC60 gets the new design treatment, which we first saw on the XC90 facelift, which arrived late last year globally and is all set for launch in India next month.

Tata Motors bets on next-gen tech and design to drive global success

With the rise of electric vehicles, Tata Motors is aggressively expanding into international markets. While the Indian automaker is already present in 30 countries across ASEAN, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa—primarily with its commercial vehicle range and Xenon pickup—its global ambitions are now shifting towards a broader product portfolio, with a particular focus on Europe. This expansion is backed by cutting-edge technology and a fresh design philosophy for its upcoming models.

MG Windsor EV crosses 15,000 units production milestone

JSW MG Motor India has announced its new Windsor EV has crossed the 15,000-unit production milestone. The all-new MG Windsor EV was launched in September last year and has been an instant success for the brand. Between October 2024 and January 2025, it was the bestselling EV in the country for four consecutive months, becoming the top seller for MG Motor India.

