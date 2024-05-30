The XUV 3XO competes with tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet
Here are five key features that set it apart from Tata Nexon and give edge over the rival
While its rivals get Level 1 ADAS, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with Level 2 ADAS
The XUV 3XO SUV gets segment-leading dual-pane panoramic sunroof
It gets a dual-zone climate control feature
The SUV features different steering modes
The SUV gets 17-inch alloy wheels, which is larger than the rivals
XUV 3XO gets electronic parking brake, which is another class-leading feature
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes priced between ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)