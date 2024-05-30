Mahindra XUV 3XO is the latest entrant in India's compact SUV market

Published May 30, 2024

The XUV 3XO competes with tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet

Here are five key features that set it apart from Tata Nexon and give edge over the rival

While its rivals get Level 1 ADAS, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with Level 2 ADAS

The XUV 3XO SUV gets segment-leading dual-pane panoramic sunroof

It gets a dual-zone climate control feature

The SUV features different steering modes

The SUV gets 17-inch alloy wheels, which is larger than the rivals

XUV 3XO gets electronic parking brake, which is another class-leading feature

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes priced between 7.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
