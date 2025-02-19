MG Windsor EV crosses 15,000 units production milestone

JSW MG Motor India has announced its new Windsor EV has crossed the 15,000-unit production milestone. The all-new MG Windsor EV was launched in September last year and has been an instant success for the brand. Between October 2024 and January 2025, it was the bestselling EV in the country for four consecutive months, becoming the top seller for MG Motor India.

MG to increase production for new Windsor

JSW MG Motor India said it receives about 200 bookings per day for the new Windsor EV, showing strong interest from buyers in the electric crossover. The automaker further revealed that it would’ve achieved the 15,000-unit production milestone much earlier had it not been for the facility modifications at its Halol manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The upgrades are being made to address the rising demand for the Windsor, but the temporary slowdown will affect MG wholesales for the month.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Windsor EV drives JSW MG Motor's growth in January with 256% annual growth

Prices for the MG Windsor EV start at ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Speaking about the milestone, Biju Balendran, Deputy Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are delighted with the response that the MG Windsor has been receiving and are grateful to our customers who have helped us cross the 15,000-unit production milestone. The CUV has been widely accepted by car buyers for its overall pricing and packaging, and for offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers. Smart initiatives such as BaaS, the buyback program, and a lifetime warranty, have all boosted consumer confidence in EVs. As we diversify our portfolio, we remain committed to bringing quality products to our customers at a faster rate."

“Consequently, we are increasing the capacity of the facility at Halol to meet the rising demand for Windsor. Additionally, we are undertaking certain facility modifications to ensure readiness for new products under MG Select which is due for launch in the first half of this year. Hence, we anticipate a production slowdown during the month of February, which may temporarily affect our wholesales during this period", he added further.

MG Windsor EV Prices

The MG Windsor EV is the brand's first offering with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, helping drop prices for the electric crossover by a significant margin. This has helped the automaker package the offering competitively with prices starting at ₹10 lakh, going up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

MG Windsor EV Features

The MG Windsor is decently packed on the feature front with plenty of features and a spacious cabin. The electric model is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, auto climate control, a panoramic glass roof, reclining seats, wireless charging, and more. The EV also gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold function, and more, as part of the safety kit.

Also Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV Specifications

Powering the MG Windsor is a single electric motor tuned for 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, with a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (MIDC I+II) on a single charge.

JSW MG Motor India is aiming to replicate the success of the Windsor EV with its upcoming offerings. The automaker has two new EVs - Cyberster and M9 - coming up in March, which will be sold via the brand’s new premium ‘MG Select’ dealership network. Bookings for the MG Cyberster and M9 are currently open.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: