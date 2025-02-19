Tata announces special benefits for EV customers as sales cross 2 lakh milestone

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Tata Motors, has announced the sale of two lakh electric vehicles since its inception. The automaker holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market and is commemorating the landmark figure with special benefits across its range. The special benefits will extend to both new and existing customers and will be exclusively available for the next 45 days.

Tata EV Special Benefits

Tata is offering a host of special offers for customers to celebrate the two lakh sales milestone across all EV models. The offers include an exchange bonus and 100 per cent on-road finance options. The automaker is extending the free charging benefit of six months at any Tata Power charging station and is now providing free installation of the 7.2 kW AC Fast home charger with the purchase of an EV.

Furthermore, customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of up to ₹50,000 in addition to the incentives announced to encourage existing Tata Motors customers to upgrade to electric vehicles in the brand’s lineup. The ₹50,000 loyalty bonus will be available for current Tata EV customers on the new Nexon EV and Curvv EV models. Meanwhile, existing Tata customers with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will get a loyalty bonus of up to ₹20,000 on the Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

Speaking about the sales milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our foray into electric mobility began with a bold and visionary commitment to advancing India towards a future of meaningful mobility – one that is smart, safe, and fundamentally green. Since we unveiled the Nexon.ev in 2020, we have championed EV adoption to greater heights with over 2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads cementing our position as India’s largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturer. We share this success with our partners across the ecosystem – dealers, suppliers, charge point operators, and crucially, our customers, who believe in our vision to democratize cutting-edge technology. By introducing these exclusive benefits, we welcome more customers to join us in this revolution and reaffirm our commitment to grow acceptance of EVs as a technology for a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

Tata has more EVs lined up for launch including the Harrier EV and Sierra EV with the former showcased in the near-production spec at the 2025 Auto Expo. The model is slated for launch later this year. The brand also updated the Tiago EV recently, its most accessible offering, with a bigger screen, refreshed looks, and more, as part of the model year update.

