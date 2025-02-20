LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 20, 2025: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of oath ceremony of new chief minister. Check roads to avoid
Latest news on February 20, 2025: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on February 20.
20 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of oath ceremony of new chief minister. Check roads to avoid
- The Delhi chief minister's oath ceremony will be held at the Ramleela Ground which will impact traffic movement in the old city areas.
20 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Hyundai plans to make India a production hub for exports to emerging markets
- Hyundai India aims to ramp up its export numbers, targeting emerging markets globally.
20 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla reportedly planning India launch with ₹21 lakh EV, Donald Trump says it is impossible to sell cars
- Tesla has reportedly finalised two showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai to begin operations in India. It is also looking to hire resources.
20 Feb 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck interiors spotted ahead of launch
- The pick-up truck based on Scorpio N was spotted in Manali while it was on test. As of now, a lunch timeline is not known.
20 Feb 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 19: Tata EV sales milestone, Volvo XC60 facelift debuts, MG Windsor production milestone & more…
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 20 Feb 2025, 07:04 AM IST
