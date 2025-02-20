HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 20, 2025: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Oath Ceremony Of New Chief Minister. Check Roads To Avoid
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 20, 2025: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of oath ceremony of new chief minister. Check roads to avoid

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Tata Curvv EV
Latest news on February 20, 2025: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on February 20.
Tata Curvv EV
Latest news on February 20, 2025: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on February 20.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
20 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of oath ceremony of new chief minister. Check roads to avoid

  • The Delhi chief minister's oath ceremony will be held at the Ramleela Ground which will impact traffic movement in the old city areas.
Read the full story here

20 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Hyundai plans to make India a production hub for exports to emerging markets

  • Hyundai India aims to ramp up its export numbers, targeting emerging markets globally.
Read the full story here

20 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla reportedly planning India launch with ₹21 lakh EV, Donald Trump says it is impossible to sell cars

  • Tesla has reportedly finalised two showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai to begin operations in India. It is also looking to hire resources.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
20 Feb 2025, 09:10 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck interiors spotted ahead of launch

  • The pick-up truck based on Scorpio N was spotted in Manali while it was on test. As of now, a lunch timeline is not known.
Read the full story here

20 Feb 2025, 07:04 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 19: Tata EV sales milestone, Volvo XC60 facelift debuts, MG Windsor production milestone & more…

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2025, 07:04 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.