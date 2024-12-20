HT Auto
Auto Recap, Dec 19: Kia Syros Unveiled, Hyundai To Use Amaron Batteries And More

Auto recap, Dec 19: Kia Syros unveiled, Hyundai to use Amaron batteries and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2024, 08:57 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Kia Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, December 18.

Hyundai to use Amaron batteries

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the enhancement of its collaboration with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M). As part of this agreement, the automobile manufacturer will integrate Amaron's domestically produced AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology into its local product range. This technology will serve as a starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) battery.

(Read more: Hyundai Creta, Verna and more to use India made Amaron AGM batteries. Check details)

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bharat Mobility Expo

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event, although the organizers are still awaiting confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office regarding his attendance. Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, stated that if the Prime Minister is unable to attend on January 17, he will instead inaugurate the Components Show on January 18, 2025.

(Read more: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: PM Narendra Modi to cut the inaugural ribbon)

Kia Syros unveiled

Kia Syros has been unveiled in India and it will make its way to the global market as well. The bookings of the new SUV will commence from January 3 and deliveries will begin from February 2025. Kia Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos.

(Read more: Kia Syros, packed with features, makes global debut in India.)

Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched

Tata-owned Land Rover has introduced the 2025 model year of the Range Rover Sport, manufactured in India, with a starting price of 1.45 crore, ex-showroom. This represents an increase of 5 lakh compared to the 2024 model year. Nevertheless, it remains 25 lakh less expensive than the Completely Built Unit (CBU) that was offered until August 2024. Earlier this year, the British luxury automaker began local production of its flagship SUVs in India, resulting in reduced prices for both the Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport.

(Read more: Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore. Check details)

Yamaha Aerox Alpha launched globally

Yamaha has launched the Aerox Alpha scooter in Indonesia, featuring a redesigned look and advanced features like a TFT screen, traction control, and Bluetooth connectivity. It's uncertain if this model will be released in India, where an updated Aerox was recently introduced.

(Read more: Yamaha Aerox Alpha launched globally. Will it make its way to India?)

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 08:44 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Syros Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Limited Aerox Range Rover Range Rover Sport

