Yamaha Aerox Alpha launched globally. Will it make its way to India?

  • Yamaha Aerox Alpha gets new features and cosmetic changes as well.
Yamaha Aerox Alpha is based on the current Aerox but gets more equipment.
Yamaha Aerox Alpha is based on the current Aerox but gets more equipment.

Yamaha has introduced the newest version of its Aerox scooter line in Indonesia, now designated as the "Alpha." The Aerox Alpha showcases a revamped design along with enhanced features. As of now, the brand has not confirmed whether they will be launching the new iteration of the Aerox in the Indian market or not. However, Yamaha did recently introduce the updated Aerox in India along with a new S variant.

Yamaha Aerox Alpha: What are the new features?

Yamaha has added a new TFT screen for the instrument cluster. There is traction control, an Emergency Stop Signal, three shift modes and two riding modes. The new instrument cluster itself supports Bluetooth which enables turn-by-turn navigation and there is also three display modes for the rider.

Yamaha Aerox Alpha: What are the design changes?

Yamaha has also made cosmetic changes to the Alpha version of the Aerox. It now looks sharper and aggressive than Aerox which is available in the Indian market. The LED headlamps are now upgraded to have dual LED projectors and the turn indicators are also now integrated. At the rear, there is a new set of turn indicators which are LEDs and the tail lamp itself is also redesigned.

Yamaha Aerox Alpha: What are the variants?

Yamaha offers the Aerox Alpha in four variants: Standard, CyberCity, Turbo, and Turbo Ultimate. All four versions use different colour schemes and a few cosmetic changes as well such as different guards for the exhaust and the radiator.

(Read more: Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter)

Yamaha Aerox Alpha: What are the engine specifications?

The Yamaha Aerox Alpha uses the same 155 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor as the R-15. It puts out 15.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a slightly higher 14.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The CVT transmission is now replaced by an Electric CVT (YECVT) transmission which was featured earlier on the NMAX Turbo. The new transmission enables the rider to choose from three acceleration times - Low, Medium, High and two riding modes - T Mode and S Mode. It is important to note that the YECVT is available only on the Turbo Ultimate and Turbo variants.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Aerox

