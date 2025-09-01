HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, August 31: Ather Sees 40% Ev Penetration In 2w Market, Carmakers Seek Gst Clarity & More

Auto recap, August 31: Ather sees 40% EV 2W penetration, OEMs seek GST clarity

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sept 2025, 07:16 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Audi Q7
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Audi Q7
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive landscape is evolving at a fast pace, making it a challenge to keep track of every new development. At HT Auto, our focus is on bringing you timely and relevant updates as they happen. Here’s a quick roundup of the major highlights from Sunday, August 31.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Ather Energy sees 40% EV penetration in domestic two-wheeler market by FY31

Ather Energy, one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, is expecting a 40 per cent penetration of electric vehicles in the domestic two-wheeler market by FY31. The OEM is optimistic that the electric two-wheeler penetration could rise to about 40 per cent by the end of this decade, when the overall Indian two-wheeler industry will touch about 3.1 crore units annually, growing at an eight per cent CAGR.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Engine Icon1993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Superb 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Superb 2025
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Ather Energy sees 40% EV penetration in domestic two-wheeler market by FY31

GST 2.0: 'Delayed decision-making impacting new vehicle sales,' says BMW's Hardeep Singh Brar

BMW says that consumers are exercising a “wait-and-watch" approach in anticipation of policy clarity. Royal Enfield's Siddhartha Lal has also appealed for a uniform approach to two-wheeler taxation in India.

Also Read : GST 2.0: 'Delayed decision-making impacting new vehicle sales,' says BMW's Hardeep Singh Brar

Mercedes-Benz to Audi: Luxury carmakers seek clarity on GST, hopes to regain sales momentum in festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech on August 15, hinted that the government is working on a simplified and restructured GST regime, which would be implemented during this festive season. Under this regime, the GST rates would be revised for automobiles, bringing down the tax rates for both mass-market and luxury vehicles. However, the government is yet to announce the revised rates. In such a situation, luxury car manufacturers like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz believe that a clear picture regarding the new GST rates at the earliest would help the overall auto industry to regain momentum in the ongoing quarter.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to Audi: Luxury carmakers seek clarity on GST, hopes to regain sales momentum in festive season

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Sept 2025, 07:16 am IST
TAGS: BMW Royal Enfield GST luxury car Mercedes Benz Audi Ather Energy electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.