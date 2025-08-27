Auto recap, August 26: Maruti begins e-Vitara export, 2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, August 26.

PM Modi sees Maruti EV export big leap for Make-in-India amid Trump’s 50% tariff threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the exports of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara electric SUV. The first-ever production electric car from the carmaker is not only being built for the Indian market, but it will also focus massively on the international market. The made-in-India e-Vitara will be exported to 100 international markets around the world, which marks a major milestone for the Indian electric vehicle industry. While flagging off the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara exports at the company's Gujarat plant, as well as the production of lithium-ion battery cells for strong hybrid electric vehicles at its facility, PM Modi asserted that it is a major leap for the country's journey of Make-in-India.

Maruti Suzuki starts Lithium-ion cell and electrode production in India

Maruti Suzuki today commenced the manufacturing of its lithium-ion battery cells and the electrodes in India. Produced in collaboration with Toshiba and Denso, these cells will be made inside Maruti Suzuki's plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India. While the new cells will not be used in the carmaker's new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara, they will be employed in strong hybrids across the range, including in the Invicto hybrid ambulance. The e-Vitara will be offered in two battery capacities internationally: a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack.

PM Narendra Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production from Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced the production of its first battery-powered SUV, the e-Vitara, marking its entry into the electric vehicle space. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be manufactured at the carmaker's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just flagged off the first unit. Indian buyers are expected to see the e-Vitara launched by September 3. PM Modi inaugurated the rollout of the first vehicle, slated for exports to around 100 countries. Also gracing the ceremony were Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India.

2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover globally, gets sharper design and hybrid powertrain

The third-generation Audi Q3 has been unveiled globally. The model has been central to the brand’s success in the premium compact SUV segment for over a decade. More than 20 lakh units of the Q3 have been sold globally since its debut, and with this latest update, Audi is bringing sharper design language, a broad range of digital features and new powertrain options, which include plug-in hybrids with extended electric range.

