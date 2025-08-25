2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover globally, gets sharper design and hybrid powertrain

HT Auto
More than 20 lakh units of the Q3 have been sold globally since its debut, and with this latest update Audi is bringing sharper design language, a wide set of digital features and new powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids with extended electric range.

The third generation Audi Q3 has been unveiled globally. The model has been central to the brand’s success in the premium compact SUV segment for over a decade. More than 20 lakh units of the Q3 have been sold globally since its debut, and with this latest update Audi is bringing sharper design language, a wide set of digital features and new powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids with extended electric range.

Also Read : Committed to strengthening our EV presence: Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India

2026 Audi Q3: Design

The new Audi Q3 arrives in both SUV and Sportback body styles. Up front, the wide Singleframe grille and sleek, tapered headlights are fully integrated into the aerodynamic design. Audi is also introducing micro-LED digital Matrix headlights for the first time in this segment, offering adaptive and highly customisable lighting signatures. At the rear, the Sportback’s roofline is 29 mm lower than the SUV’s, giving it a sportier stance. Optional OLED tail lamps and an illuminated Audi rings logo further highlight the new design direction.

2026 Audi Q3: Features

Inside, the Q3 brings several firsts for the compact class. The redesigned steering control unit frees up space in the centre console while integrating two multifunction stalks for gear selection, lighting and wipers. Acoustic glazing is offered for the first time in the segment to improve cabin insulation at higher speeds. Practicality remains a focus, with 488 litres of boot space in the SUV version, expandable to 1,386 litres with the rear seats folded. A sliding and reclining rear bench is standard, enhancing flexibility.

2026 Audi Q3: Specifications

Globally, the engine line-up starts with a 1.5-litre TFSI petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, producing 148 bhp. A 2.0-litre TDI diesel of similar output is offered for long-distance driving. The highlight is the plug-in hybrid variant, with a system output of 268 bhp and a 25.7 kWh battery. The Q3 SUV e-hybrid offers an electric-only range of up to 119 km under WLTP conditions, while the Sportback does 118 km. The Q3 e-hybrid has a towing capacity of 2,100 kg, and uses adaptive suspension with optional sport settings depending on your ideal balance between comfort and agility.

Also Read : Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched in India at 99.81 lakh. Check details

2026 Audi Q3: Expected India launch

The third gen Audi Q3 is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2026 given the staggered introduction of global models. Audi has previously positioned the Q3 as an entry point into its SUV portfolio, and this new-generation model will continue to do so especially with hybrid options in view of the growth in customer demand for electrified vehicles.

2026 Audi Q3: Rivals

When launched, the new Q3 will compete with other premium compact SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40. With its dual body styles, new digital features and plug-in hybrid range, Audi will look to strengthen its foothold in a segment that is increasingly competitive in India.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2025, 16:10 pm IST
TAGS: audi audi q3 bmw bmw x1 mercedes benz mercedes benz gla volvo volvo xc40

