PM Modi emphasises Make-in-India as the country braces for Trump’s 50% tariff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the exports of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV. The first-ever production electric car from the carmaker is not only being built for the Indian market, but it will also focus massively on the international market. The made-in-India e Vitara will be exported to 100 international markets around the world, which marks a major milestone for the Indian electric vehicle industry.

While flagging off the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports at the company's Gujarat plant, as well as the production of lithium-ion battery cells for strong hybrid electric vehicles at its facility, PM Modi asserted that it is a major leap for the country's journey of Make-in-India. He also said that it will give the India-Japan friendship a new dimension. The automaker will not only manufacture the vehicle at its Gujarat plant, but also the battery packs that will be used in the EV as well.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that even a few years ago, EV batteries used to be imported from overseas countries. However, the situation has changed gradually, and the batteries for electric vehicles are being manufactured in India now. It was important to manufacture electric vehicles' batteries locally to achieve the country's electric mobility dream, said Modi. Speaking further, he said that this localisation will strengthen India to become self-sustainable, while also adding that he believes electric vehicles are the solution to many problems.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks a new milestone in India's EV journey

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks a major milestone in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. It comes as the first electric car from India's biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer. Also, it is the first production electric car from Suzuki. Manufactured exclusively at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of Maruti Suzuki India, the first batch of export bound e Vitara will be shipped from Pipavav port to the European region, including the markets like United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Austria, and Belgium. The e Vitara manufactured at the plant will be exported to Suzuki's home market, Japan, as well, just like other models from the brand, including Fronx and Jimny.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the electric SUV in India on September 3, which will mark the brand's entry in a segment where it lags despite being the biggest carmaker in the country.

Suzuki to invest ₹ 70,000 crore in India

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation will invest ₹70,000 crore in the next five to six years in India to strengthen its operations in the country, said the company's Representative Director and President, Toshihiro Suzuki. The Japanese automobile company has already invested over ₹1 lakh crore in India, which led to the creation of more than 11 lakh direct jobs in the value chain.

Suzuki also said that the Gujarat facility, serving customers across India and global markets, will shortly become one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a planned capacity of 10 lakh units per annum. While dubbing the e Vitara production at the Gujarat plant as the first major milestone, Suzuki said the company's second major milestone is the start of production of India's first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode-level localisation, which are used in the company's hybrid vehicles. These are being manufactured at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant here, he added. "With only raw material and some semiconductor parts coming from Japan, this is a big salute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will use a multi-powertrain strategy including Electric, Strong Hybrid, ethanol flex fuel, and compressed biogas, to achieve carbon neutrality and climate change goals," Suzuki further added.

Further, speaking about the company's investment commitment in India, he added that the OEM remains committed to supporting India's vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat.

The event happens at a time when India bracing for Trump's 50% tariff

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki's commencement of exports of its first-ever electric car e Vitara starts on the very same day when India is bracing for the impact of US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff, imposed on the country owing to its purchase of crude oil from Russia. The Trump administration outlined plans to implement a 50 per cent tariff on products from India in a draft notice published on Monday. The deadline to comply with the US administration's terms ends on Wednesday. Owing to this 50 per cent tariff, exported Indian goods in the US will see a sharp spike in tax rate, which is expected to impact the Indian exporters and businesses.

The move, aimed at penalising India for continuing to buy Russian crude oil, has already drawn a sharp response from PM Modi. Speaking in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday made it clear that India would withstand external pressure.

