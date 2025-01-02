Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut in 2025: Key expectations you should be aware of

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara broke cover globally at the EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy. It is going to debut with multiple battery pack options, FWD and AWD variants, and it will be built on a new platform design for EVs.

Also Read : Upcoming cars

Maruti Suzuki has drawn all eyes to itself as it enters the EV market for the first time. While the automaker is late to the game and will compete with established players such as Tata Motors, company officials have stated earlier that the initial phases of the e Vitara will not be aimed at moving significant sales volumes. Here is a look at all that we can expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: