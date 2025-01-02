Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut in 2025: Key expectations you should be aware of

HT Auto
  • The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first all-electric offering from the largest carmaker in India and it is going to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara broke cover globally at the EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy. It is going to debut with multiple battery pack options, FWD and AWD variants, and it will be built on a new platform design for EVs.

Maruti Suzuki has drawn all eyes to itself as it enters the EV market for the first time. While the automaker is late to the game and will compete with established players such as Tata Motors, company officials have stated earlier that the initial phases of the e Vitara will not be aimed at moving significant sales volumes. Here is a look at all that we can expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

1 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Power and range 

The e Vitara will be sold globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Maruti Suzuki has not indicated whether Indian buyers will have access to both options, and while the range is unknown, the car is expected to cover 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is only available in the 2WD variant and is expected to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh battery produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD produces 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has stated that the engine includes a highly efficient eAxle, which combines the motor and inverter with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries. 

2 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Platform

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly engineered platform called the HEARTECT-e. Maruti Suzuki claims this was designed specifically for battery electric vehicles, and theThe platform itself includes a lightweight frame with high-voltage protection and a little overhang, allowing for a spacious interior. Suzuki further says that removing underfloor members from the platform's main floor has resulted in increased battery capacity. 

3 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Electric 4WD

The e Vitara is projected to feature off-road capabilities thanks to an electric 4WD system, which will set Maruti Suzuki apart from its competitors. This is known as the ALLGRIP-e system, and it features two distinct eAxles in the front and back for precise control and responsiveness. The 4WD system also incorporates a Trail Mode, which enables the e Vitara to move out of difficult terrain. In this mode, the car applies brakes to spinning tyres and distributes torque in the opposite direction. 

4 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara is 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,635 mm height. It has a 2,700-mm wheelbase and rides on 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model. It has a 180-mm ground clearance and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

5 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Launch

As per Maruti Suzuki's annoucements, the e Vitara is slated for production during Spring of 2025. The upcoming all-electric SUV will make its debut in India first, with production taking place at the Suuzki Motor Gujarat site for both domestic and export markets. This facility will be exclusive to the e Vitara upon its launch, as well as all future EV models from the manufacturer. 

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 12:42 PM IST
