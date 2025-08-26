PM Narendra Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production from Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced the production of its first battery-powered SUV, the e Vitara , marking its entry into the electric vehicle space. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be manufactured at the carmaker's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just flagged off the first unit. Indian buyers are expected to see the e Vitara launched by September 3.

PM Modi inaugurated the rollout of the first vehicle, slated for exports to around 100 countries. Also gracing the ceremony were Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India.

What is the significance of the eVitara?

The eVitara is Maruti Suzuki’s debut Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and is being positioned as a global product. Already launched in the UK, the SUV will take on strong competition in India from models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV. It will be offered with 18-inch aero-optimised alloys wrapped in Goodyear tyres.

Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the e Vitara at the Hansalpur facility, which has now received an investment of ₹4,267 crore. This is also now India's first lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.

What are the battery and performance options?

PM Modi arrives at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat

The eVitara is being offered internationally in two battery packs, a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit. The smaller pack delivers 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a front-wheel drive setup, offering a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km. The larger 61.1 kWh battery is available in two configurations. The front-wheel drive version produces 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a range of up to 426 km, while the all-wheel drive variant delivers 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque with a range of 395 km.

How long does it take to charge?

Charging times differ depending on the battery. The 49 kWh pack takes about 6.5 hours on a 7 kW AC charger and 4.5 hours on an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh unit requires roughly nine hours and 5.5 hours on the same chargers. Both versions support DC fast charging, which allows an 80 per cent charge in about 45 minutes.

What does the interior offer?

Inside, the eVitara comes equipped with a dual-screen setup featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a dual-spoke steering wheel, semi-leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and rectangular AC vents.

What safety features are included?

Safety has been given priority with features such as seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to support the driver in various conditions.

Why is this launch important for Maruti Suzuki?

The eVitara represents a strategic milestone for the company as it steps into the electric mobility segment. With production based in India and exports planned across 100 countries, the model is expected to boost Maruti Suzuki’s EV ambitions both domestically and internationally.

