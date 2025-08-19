Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 5 lakh production milestone in 28 months since launch

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has achieved a new milestone with production for the subcompact SUV crossing the five lakh mark. The Fronx was launched in India in March 2023 and has been a brisk seller for the automaker right from the start. Not just in India, but the Fronx has been well received overseas as well, with exports recently crossing the one lakh mark. Maruti says one in every five units of the Fronx is exported from India.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Production Milestones

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx clocked the one lakh production milestone within the first year of its launch, hitting the landmark figure in December 2023. The two lakh production mark was achieved by June 2024, followed by the three lakh mark in November of the same year. Maruti hit the four-lakh production figure in February this year, followed by the five-lakh mark in July.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is sold via the automaker's Nexa retail chain (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for choosing FRONX as their vehicle of choice and making it one of the most sold Compact SUVs in India. This milestone reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with futuristic design. With its bold styling, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and advanced technology features, FRONX quickly gained popularity in domestic as well as international markets. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exciting and value-packed products that exceed the expectations of our customers."

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the first made-in-India SUV to be exported to Japan. It was also the highest exported passenger vehicle in FY2024-25, and was among the top 10 selling cars in the domestic market during the same period. The Fronx has been appreciated for its stylish design, especially with the coupe roofline, while you also get a loaded cabin with fancy bits like the touchscreen infotainment system, puddle lamps, head-up display, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Specifications

The Fronx is available with the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine options, providing the efficiency and performance for different buyers. Moreover, Maruti also offers the option of a CNG for the more cost-conscious customer base. The Japan-spec model also comes with ADAS and all-wheel drive as features specific to the market. The Fronx is built at Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat for domestic and export markets.

