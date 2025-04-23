Auto recap, April 22: Renault's new strategy, MG Majestor spotted and more

Because the automobile industry is recognised for changing quickly, it can be difficult to stay informed. HT Auto is dedicated to offering prompt information on noteworthy advancements in the sector, nonetheless. The main points of Tuesday, April 22, are outlined here.

Renault to launch new cars

In the upcoming three years, Renault India intends to introduce five new vehicles. Two next-generation vehicles would be released first, followed by two brand-new SUVs built on a different chassis. Lastly, a new electric car would also be included in the portfolio. In the upcoming months, the first new car is anticipated to go on sale. With new SUV models that fall into the A, B+, and C classes, Renault hopes to capture 5% of the Indian PV market.

According to the brand, between April 2025 and April 2027, completely new and new generation vehicles will be introduced. The company is developing strong hybrid powertrains in addition to the new electric car.

TVS Sport teased

According to a recent teaser, TVS Motor Company is working on offering additional colour options for the Sport. It is anticipated that new graphic designs would accompany the additional colour possibilities. Additionally, there may be a slight increase in price. The motorcycle will soon be available for purchase in India. With the new colours and OBD2 compliance, the TVS Sport is expected to get a marginal price hike.

MG Majestor spotted

JSW MG Motor India's next flagship internal combustion engine is the MG Majestor. At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo, the SUV made its debut. However, the seven-seater SUV was recently seen testing on Indian roads without any concealment. The MG Majestor, which is based on the Maxus D90 SUV that is available for purchase in a few international markets, will be positioned above the MG Gloster. As of now, the specifications of the Majestor are not yet revealed so we do not know what engine options will we get.

