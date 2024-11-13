2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How new and surprising features make a difference this time

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated version of its popular and hot-selling subcompact sedan, the Dzire, in India at an introductory price of ₹6.79 lakhs (ex-showroom). At the launch event, Maruti claimed that the Dzire is one of the fourth-highest-selling vehicles in India. The car now offers features that make it look up to date with newer passenger cars that are being offered in the market. Here is a quick overview of the features for you:

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a host of new bells and whistles in addition to improved structural integrity. These include a 5-star GNCAP saf

1 5-Star GNCAP rating Surprisingly, the all-new Dzire has received a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). With this, it has also become the first-ever Maruti Suzuki to get a 5-star safety rating. The manufacturer finally decided it was time to address its weakness in the market and listen to what the consumer demanded. Its competitor, Tata, has always encashed profits by highlighting the superior safety standards it maintains at a similar price point. The Dzire now gets 6 airbags as standard, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, ESP and much more making the cabin a safer place to be in.

2 New Z-series engine The Dzire although tries hard to be a separate identity from the Swift, still shares a similar heart on the inside. This unit is a 1200 cc, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 80 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The engine comes with two transmission options including a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed Automatic-Manual Transmission (AMT). The Dzire is also offered in a CNG fuel option which produces slightly less power but returns an improved fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg as compared to 25.7 km/l when running on petrol.

3 First-in-class sunroof The Dzire is one of the first sub-compact sedans to offer a sunroof in the Indian market. The addition of a sunroof makes the cabin of the vehicle feel more airy and makes it also feel like a more premium choice. Other modern features of the newly launched car include LED headlamps, a 360-view camera and other modern features.

4 Updated touchscreen infotainment The new Dzire features a floating touchscreen infotainment system this time. There is a 9-inch option as well as a 7-inch size on offer depending on the model that you opt for. The 9-inch model also gets surround sense by Arkamy. There is wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto functionality on both these screens.

5 Design The updated design of the Dzire makes it look a lot more sophisticated now. It gets a boxier design now and sports smart LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. There are 15-inch alloy wheels on offer and the exterior can also be adorned with Chromico an Copperico accessory packages which come at an extra price.

