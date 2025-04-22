MG Majestor spotted undisguised ahead of launch. Check details

The MG Majestor is the upcoming internal combustion engine flagship offering from JSW MG Motor India. The SUV was first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo. Now though, the seven seater SUV was spotted undisguised being tested on Indian roads. The MG Majestor will sit above the MG Gloster .

MG Majestor is based on the maxus D90 SUV that is on sale in a few global markets. It has a huge front grille in the front that is finished in gloss black. There is a split-headlamp design where the LED Daytime Running Lamp is positioned above and the main headlamp cluster sits vertically in the bumper. On the sides, there are 19-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. Other notable design elements are dual exhaust tips, connected tail lamps with wraparound design and chunky skid plates.

MG Majestor: Specifications

As of now, the brand has not revealed the specifications of the MG Majestor. But it is expected to use the same engine as the Gloster. So, it will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel that produces 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm maximum torque. There is also a twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm of maximum torque. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The power can be transferred to the rear wheels or all wheels using a 4x4 system.

MG Majestor: Features

As expected with any other JSW MG Motor India vehicle, the Majestor comes loaded with features. It gets a free-standing 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a new all-digital instrument cluster for the driver that shows all the information and gets customization modes.

The cabin is finished in an all-black theme with features such as a wireless phone charger, electric tailgate, a premium sound system, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, auto hold and Level 2 ADAS.

MG Majestor: Price and rivals

MG Majestor is expected to draw a premium over the Gloster given its design changes over the latter. The prices for the Majestor are expected to begin at ₹45 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the new seven seater will rival the Toyota Fortuner Legender and the NissanX-Trail.

