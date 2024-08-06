Auto news recap, August 5: Tata's EV plans, Maruti awaits clean tech policy…

Limited time and an overwhelming number of advancements in the automotive sector necessitate a concise overview. Therefore, HT Auto provides a summary of the most significant news from Monday, August 5, covering both Indian and international markets that you need to be aware of. Discover the key stories that captured the attention.

Tata plans to introduce another EV offering soon

Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup with the Curvv EV on August 7. Amidst its aggressive EV plan, Tata Motors has now announced that it will be introducing its Charge Point Aggregator designed for its EV charging needs, offering live updates from over 15 charging providers nationwide. The CPO will go live on August 7, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki awaits policy for diverse clean tech

Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest car manufacturer, has taken a pitch to have an integrated policy framework expediting clean technologies in the automotive sector. The automaker's Chairman RC Bhargava said that the OEM is committed to a multi-pronged approach towards the environment and the needs of the Indian consumer, which are varied.

Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach lands on Indian shores

Mercedes-Maybach unveiled Project Maybach in December 2021, an off-road luxury concept vehicle. Now, this extraordinary concept car is making waves in India, gracing the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai until October 31, 2024. It will be available to view until 31 October 2024.

Citroen updates C3 Aircross SUV with host of new features

Despite promising a capable car in the Indian market, the Citroen C3 Aircross lacks some features that have become common in almost every mass market car in the country's highly populated passenger vehicle market. Now, the French automobile brand has addressed those concerns and added some features to make the C3 Aircross more appealing to consumers. The OEM showcased the updated Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross models alongside the newly introduced Citroen Basalt coupe SUV, which is slated to launch later this year.

