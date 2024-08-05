Citroen C3 Aircross receives LED headlights, climate control and other features

Despite promising a capable car in the Indian market, the Citroen C3 Aircross lacks some features that have become common in almost every mass-market car in the country's highly populated passenger vehicle market. Now, the French automobile brand has addressed those concerns and added some features to make the C3 Aircross more appealing to consumers. The OEM showcased the updated Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross models alongside the newly introduced Citroen Basalt coupe SUV , which is slated to launch later this year.

The updated iteration of the Citroen C3 Aircross gets a host of features that were unavailable even in the top-end variant of the model to date. The newly introduced features of the India-spec C3 Aircross include LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, a bigger sliding front armrest, a flip-style key etc. On the safety front, the updated Citroen C3 Aircross comes with six airbags.

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

Besides adding the new equipment, the automaker has also tweaked some elements inside the cabin of the car. It has repositioned the rear power window switches from the centre binnacle positioned between the front seats to the rear door pads for more convenience for the rear occupants. While the carmaker made these changes to the C3 Aircross, mechanically, the car remains unchanged.

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic unit on offer as well. The turbo-petrol power mill is capable of churning out 109 bhp peak power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. The price of the Citroen C3 Aircross currently starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic variants are available from ₹12.91 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new equipment onboard, expect it to be pricier with the announcement likely to be made soon.

