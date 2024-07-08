Ather Halo enters early production: Tarun Mehta confirms. Check details

Alongside the Ather Rizta , during its community day, the Indian new age startup Ather Energy also introduced its range of smart helmets, Ather Halo. Now, Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy revealed that the smart helmet has entered into early production.

Mehta recently shared a video showcasing the arrival of the first production samples of the Halo full-faced helmet. The video features Mehta testing the helmet on the Ather Rizta, along with the proprietary wireless charger and Harman Kardon speakers. This signifies that mass production is imminent, bringing the smart helmet closer to market availability.

Catering to diverse needs

The Ather Halo caters to different preferences. The full-faced helmet itself comes with a dedicated wireless charger, priced at ₹12,999. This charger can also be conveniently installed in the boot space of the Ather Rizta scooter.

For riders who prefer a half-faced helmet, Ather offers a custom-designed option that is both ISI and DOT certified. This helmet will be compatible with the Halo Bit, a separate module costing ₹4,999. This module can be easily attached to the half-faced helmet, transforming it into a smart helmet with key features.

Focus on functionality

The Ather Halo promises a long battery life, lasting nearly a week on a single charge. Integrated speakers is aimed at providing high-quality audio for music and calls on the go. The helmets boast a unique WearDetect technology that automatically detects when the rider puts on the helmet, turning it on and connecting it to the smartphone.

Ather's "Ather ChitChat" feature enables voice communication between the rider and pillion passenger through their helmets, enhancing the shared riding experience. The helmets can also connect to the Ather scooter, allowing control through the scooter's joystick.

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO of Ather Energy, had stated that the company wanted to transform helmets from a mere compulsion to an integral part of a fun, engaging ride. So it built the Halo, Ather’s first smart helmet which offers premium sound by Harmon Kardon and integrates our proprietary auto WearDetect technology and wireless charging. “With Halo we made sure that the experience extends to the pillion with features such as ChitChat and music sharing," he added."

