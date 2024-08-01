Actor Saurabh Shukla buys new Audi Q5 Bold Edition
- Audi Q5 Bold Edition costs ₹6.79 lakh more than the Q5 Premium Plus and ₹1.5 lakh more than Technology variant.
Actor Saurabh Shukla has recently taken delivery of a new Audi Q5 Bold Edition. The luxury SUV was launched back in July and it came to India in limited units. It is priced at ₹72.30 lakh ex-showroom. The Q5 Bold Edition comes to India only with a few cosmetic upgrades over the standard Q5.
It seems like Saurabh Shukla opted for Manhattan Gray colour schemes. Apart from this, the brand also offers Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black and District Green.
The Audi Q5 Bold Edition features a 'Black Styling Package' designed to elevate the appearance of the SUV. This package includes high-gloss black accents on the grille, Audi emblems, window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails.
The Q5 Bold Edition is equipped with 19-inch Audi sport wheels and a suspension system featuring damper control, complemented by LED headlamps and taillights, as well as six distinct drive modes.
Within the interior, the SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a gesture-controlled electric tailgate, park assist that includes a 360-degree camera, and a B&O Premium Sound System that provides 3D audio effects. Additionally, it features power front seats with driver memory, the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and the Audi Smartphone interface.
To offer a degree of personalization, the Ambient Lighting Package Plus presents a diverse selection of colors for both surface and contour lighting. The interior can be adorned with Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery, accented by Piano black inlays. Safety is prioritized in the Audi Q5 Bold Edition, which includes eight airbags.
Powering the Audi Q5 is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out around 265 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 370 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The top speed of the Audi Q5 is 240 kmph and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.