HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Actor Saurabh Shukla Buys New Audi Q5 Bold Edition

Actor Saurabh Shukla buys new Audi Q5 Bold Edition

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Audi Q5 Bold Edition costs 6.79 lakh more than the Q5 Premium Plus and 1.5 lakh more than Technology variant.
Audi Q5 Bold Edition
Saurabh Shukla opted for the Manhattan Gray colour scheme.
Audi Q5 Bold Edition
Saurabh Shukla opted for the Manhattan Gray colour scheme.

Actor Saurabh Shukla has recently taken delivery of a new Audi Q5 Bold Edition. The luxury SUV was launched back in July and it came to India in limited units. It is priced at 72.30 lakh ex-showroom. The Q5 Bold Edition comes to India only with a few cosmetic upgrades over the standard Q5.

It seems like Saurabh Shukla opted for Manhattan Gray colour schemes. Apart from this, the brand also offers Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black and District Green.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition features a 'Black Styling Package' designed to elevate the appearance of the SUV. This package includes high-gloss black accents on the grille, Audi emblems, window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.12 - 66.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 57.50 - 72.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Glb 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Engine Icon1332 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 73.50 - 74.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
Engine Icon4999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Compare
View Offers

The Q5 Bold Edition is equipped with 19-inch Audi sport wheels and a suspension system featuring damper control, complemented by LED headlamps and taillights, as well as six distinct drive modes.

Within the interior, the SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a gesture-controlled electric tailgate, park assist that includes a 360-degree camera, and a B&O Premium Sound System that provides 3D audio effects. Additionally, it features power front seats with driver memory, the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and the Audi Smartphone interface.

Also Read : Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different

To offer a degree of personalization, the Ambient Lighting Package Plus presents a diverse selection of colors for both surface and contour lighting. The interior can be adorned with Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery, accented by Piano black inlays. Safety is prioritized in the Audi Q5 Bold Edition, which includes eight airbags.

Powering the Audi Q5 is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out around 265 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 370 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The top speed of the Audi Q5 is 240 kmph and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2024, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Q5 Bold elevate Audi Audi India Q5

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.