39% of the world's cars are white. The numbers (and shades) are changing

When out on roads, one can easily find many white cars around. Globally, white has been the most popular colour for cars for more than a decade. In fact, 39% of the world’s cars are white, as per a release by Nissan. But this is changing, and for good, the company's Global Color designer Myung-Eun Lee says.

Eun Lee, whose latest work includes designing of the exterior and interior color for the Kicks e-POWER for Thailand, says that a car's color can say a lot about its owner. Thus, she wants a car's colour to reflect the owner's individuality and inspire them.

Talking about the car color trends of 2021, especially in Thailand and other neighbouring nations, she says that though monotone colours such as White, Gray and Black are still the most popular choices, this is seeing a shift. People are now more open to choosing new colors, especially the younger generations that are more daring. "A car is something that can reflect a person every day, and everywhere they go. It's not about showing off, but being individual, or memorable," Eun Lee says.

Nissan Ariya

While designing the the Color Material Finish (CMF) or the exterior colour of a car, designers first think about the concept they want to deliver through the product. This process includes studying the market needs and customers' lifestyle and then building solid concept images before finally creating the color and material. This process might take months to materialize. "For Kicks, the concept was to build something modern, unique, compact yet powerful," the designer adds.

Two of the colours offered on Nissan Kicks e-Power are 'Sunlight Yellow' and 'Night Blue'. According to Eun Lee, while the former gives out bright and vivid energy like the sun, the latter represents the beautiful depth of the night sky. The pearl effect at various angles looks like stars in the sky.

She further said that the copper body color as seen on the Nissan Ariya will also become quite popular in the future and more bright chromatic colors will been seen on the roads.