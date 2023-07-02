Which features do Indians prioritize while buying personal cars?

Skoda Auto India commissioned a study to gauge customers' top preferences while buying a personal car
The survey conducted by NIQ BASES revealed that Indians prioritize safety over other features
A crash rating and the number of airbags are top two parameters they look for
A five-star safety rating is most preferred with 22.2% customer preference
About 92% respondents agreed that all cars in India should come with crash rating
About 76% respondents claimed that they are aware of two sets of car safety ratings
The third most important parameter driving car preference is fuel-efficiency
It was allotted an importance score of 15% for car buying preference
About 67% of the respondents consisted of people who own a car above ₹5 lakh