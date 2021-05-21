0 to 100 in 1.1 seconds? SpaceX package may make Tesla Roadster quickest ever

Tesla electric vehicles are quick, real quick but with its next round of crucial updates, the Tesla Roadster in particular could be ferociously fast. CEO Elon Musk has already confirmed that while the Roadster design is being updated, reports suggest that the EV could be given a SpaceX package that could help it fire from stationery to 100 kmph in just 1.1 seconds. If proven, it could make the EV the fastest car ever and anywhere in the world.

Electrek reported that a plaque in front of a prototype vehicle displayed recently at Los Angeles' Petersen Museum informed that coupled with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, the Tesla Roadster could hit 100 kmph in 1.1 seconds. Officially, Tesla had claimed in the past that the Roadster can hit the mark in 1.9 seconds which in itself is super impressive.

But 1.1 seconds could make Tesla Roadster quicker than the quickest cars around. This includes the likes of 2021 Koenigsegg Gemera, 2020 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and 2021 Hennessey Venom F5, among others.

Roadster Base Specs (as per Tesla) 0-60 mph acceleration 1.9 seconds 0-100 mph acceleration 4.2 seconds Top Speed Over 250 mph Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm Mile Range 620 miles Base Price (in the US) $200,000

It isn't as if the cold air thrusters are meant only for insanely quick accelerations. Musk had previously highlighted that these could boost the overall performance of the Roadster and that it would be placed behind the number plate on each model.

Skeptics point out that thrusters on a car may either not be possible at all or cause safety woes but for now, it appears Tesla may well go ahead with its audacious plans to make the seriously fast Roadster even faster. Whether 1.1 seconds is possible, however, remains to be seen and tested. Of course, it would have to be on safety tracks to ensure that no unfortunate incident takes place, something that has been a source of concern for Tesla in recent weeks.