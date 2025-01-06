Will 2025 usher in a new dawn for electric cars in India? Maruti, Hyundai in hot battle

Electric cars may not be a rare sight on Indian roads but in the world's third-largest vehicle market, battery-powered four-wheelers have not gained as much acceptance as in other big markets. In fact, the penetration of electric cars in India in 2023 was around seven per cent compared to 37 per cent (all-electric and plug-in-hybrids) in China the same year. So why is 2025 being touted as a potential blockbuster for electric cars here?

Plenty. Tata Motors has had a lion's share of the small electric car pie in the Indian market. With models like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, the Indian car maker has covered almost all body types and price spectrum. The company may also drive out its much-awaited Harrier EV in the months ahead although this has not yet been confirmed. But what is confirmed is the EV battle between the two largest carmakers here - Maruti Suzuki vs Hyundai Motor India.

While Hyundai has dabbled into the EV world in the country with models such as Kona and Ioniq 5, these are priced well beyond the purchase powers of the company's typical buying audience. Maruti Suzuki too relies on massive sales volumes so far and that comes from a certain sense of affordability. But times change and evolving is the new name of the new game.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

An electric battle awaits. Both Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in New Delhi which begins from January 17. And while both companies will be taking a direct aim at each other, it is also possible that Tata Motors could lose out on some of its market share.

Why? Well, the mid-size SUV segment is one of the fastest-growing in the Indian car market and both Creta and Grand Vitara have been faring strong over the past several years. Their electric versions could bring a whole new dimension while retaining a familiar feel, at least in terms of body proportions and styling.

Take the case of Hyundai Creta EV. The company has already revealed the car model through promotional images and videos, confirming several key specifications as well. To look at, Creta EV retains most of the much-liked elements of the Creta while offering a flat face with charging flap, 17-inch alloys with low rolling-resistance tyres and eight body colour options. In the cabin too, much of the feature list is expected to be carried forward from the engine-powered counterpart but the starry highlights are two battery pack options with claimed range of up to 473 kms. The Creta EV can also be charged to full in 58 minutes using a fast DC charger and a respectable four hours via a wall-mounted 11 kWh gun.

While the Creta EV is expected to be priced upwards of ₹22 lakh, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara may also come at a similar price point. And the model may also be a tempting proposition, complete with two battery pack options and a claimed range well over 500 kms.

The e Vitara will be sold in India through Nexa retail outlets under Maruti Suzuki.

But while these two cars have the potential to make an indomitable mark in India's electric car market, the pace of adoption will still be defined by a confluence of factors such as affordability, range and charging infrastructure.

