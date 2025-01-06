LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 6, 2025: New York implements toll fee on cars in Manhattan to reduce traffic jams
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Vehicles pass a congestion pricing sign on Park Avenue on the first day of New York City’s planned congestion pricing program to charge drivers for entering the central business district in Manhattan below 60th street in New York.
06 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: New York implements toll fee on cars in Manhattan to reduce traffic jams
- A toll fee of $9, around ₹770 when converted, was implemented on vehicles entering Manhattan from January 5.
06 Jan 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban lifted as air quality improves
- BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars were banned from roads in Delhi after GRAP Stage 3 measures were implemented on Friday (January 3).
06 Jan 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Bajaj CT125X motorcycle discontinued in India, lacklustre sales to blame
- Bajaj CT125X has been discontinued in India alongside the Pulsar F250 and Platina 110 ABS, owing to lacklustre sales performance.
06 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: China plans export controls on critical electric vehicle technology. What it means for global EV industry
- China is planning to impose new export restrictions on technologies technologies related to lithium, gallium, and battery cathode production, crucial components for EV battery and semiconductor manufacturing.
First Published Date: 06 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST