Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 6, 2025: New York Implements Toll Fee On Cars In Manhattan To Reduce Traffic Jams
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 6, 2025: New York implements toll fee on cars in Manhattan to reduce traffic jams

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM
EV
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Vehicles pass a congestion pricing sign on Park Avenue on the first day of New York City's planned congestion pricing program to charge drivers for entering the central business district in Manhattan below 60th street in New York.
EV
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Vehicles pass a congestion pricing sign on Park Avenue on the first day of New York City's planned congestion pricing program to charge drivers for entering the central business district in Manhattan below 60th street in New York.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
06 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: New York implements toll fee on cars in Manhattan to reduce traffic jams

  • A toll fee of $9, around 770 when converted, was implemented on vehicles entering Manhattan from January 5.
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 08:43 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban lifted as air quality improves

  • BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars were banned from roads in Delhi after GRAP Stage 3 measures were implemented on Friday (January 3).
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 07:37 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Bajaj CT125X motorcycle discontinued in India, lacklustre sales to blame

  • Bajaj CT125X has been discontinued in India alongside the Pulsar F250 and Platina 110 ABS, owing to lacklustre sales performance.
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: China plans export controls on critical electric vehicle technology. What it means for global EV industry

  • China is planning to impose new export restrictions on technologies technologies related to lithium, gallium, and battery cathode production, crucial components for EV battery and semiconductor manufacturing.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST

