WardWizard posts over 131% sales growth in 2022

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., the manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy, had reported that it sold 43,914 units of electric scooters and electric motorcycles in India in 2022, registering a 131.6 per cent growth, as compared to CY2021 when it sold 18,963 electric vehicles. Also, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer claims to have dispatched 5,400 electric vehicles in December 2022, recording a 39.89 per cent growth as compared to the same month a year ago, when the company dispatched 3,860 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 13:52 PM
WardWizard hopes to continue the sales growth momentum of Joy e-bikes.
The auto manufacturer also said that it sold 30,493 units of electric two-wheelers in the first three quarters of this financial year, between April and December last year. This recorded a 75.8 per cent growth for the auto company, as compared to the same period of last financial year when it sold a total of 17,340 units of electric two-wheelers.

While commenting on the growth outlook for 2023, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said that 2022 had been an important year for the company, achieving new sales milestones, entering into new segments and expanding its presence across global markets.

He also said that the company was successfully able to meet the buyers' aspirations, resulting in triple-digit growth in CY2022, as compared to the previous year. "As the adoption of electric mobility is increasing, we are expecting new opportunities in the industry; overcome previous challenges, and observe strong growth momentum. Bringing more excitement to our customers and expanding our product portfolio, the company is all set to introduce new models in the year 2023 along with developing India’s first EV cluster for holistic growth of the industry," he further added.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Joy e bike electric bike electric motorcycle electric scooter
