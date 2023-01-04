New Year 2023: Top premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

A new year means new possibilities and for motorcyclists, it means new motorcycles. Plenty of motorcycles are set to arrive in India in 2023 and while we've already told you about the mass market offerings, let's take you through the premium motorcycles that are slated for launch this year.

From Royal Enfield to Ducati and the Japanese trio of Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki are planning big launches. The range will be diverse and we can surely say it'll be horsepower galore. So, let's quickly round up the top premium motorcycles that are set to arrive in India in 2023.

Royal Enfield will offer two versions of the Super Meteor 650

1. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield will expand its 650 cc platform with the arrival of the Super Meteor 650. The all-new offering made its global debut at EICMA last year and was subsequently showcased at Rider Mania 2022 in November. The Super Meteor 650 will be the brand's first big cruiser and promises to be the brand's most advanced offering yet too. Power will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine and prices are likely to be competitive at around ₹3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom). This will be RE's new flagship.

Also Read : Royal Enfield sales decline by 8% in December 2022 but CY sales improve by 28%

India will get Triumph the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS

2. 2023 Triumph Street Triple R

The updated Triumph Street Triple is all set to arrive in India this year and will bring along a comprehensive set of changes too. The new model will be launched around February or March and will be offered in two variants - R and RS. Globally, there's also the special Moto2 edition, which makes just 9 bhp less than the actual Moto2 race bike. That said, the Street Triple R and RS pack a punch too with a reworked suspension, brakes and new electronics suite. The design has also been revamped on the motorcycle. The street-fighter is expected to be priced around ₹9.5-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha MT-07 will be joined by the new YZF-R7 in the middleweight segment

3. Yamaha MT-07 & R7

Rumour has it that Yamaha is planning to bring its middleweight bikes to India as early as February. This includes the MT-07 and YZF-R7 motorcycles that will competing against a number of offerings. Both motorcycles arrived globally last year and look promising as ideal street and track machines respectively. That said, the bikes will arrive in limited numbers and aimed to bypass the new OBD-2 norms that will be implemented from April 2023. So better keep your cheque book ready if you are planning to bring one of these home.

Honda Transalp is the new ADV and shares its engine with CB750 Hornet

4. Honda Transalp 750

A baby Africa Twin of sorts, this middleweight adventure tourer seems perfect for Indian conditions and would be a great alternative to the Triumph Tiger 900 and the likes. The launch is likely to take place around mid-2023 and knowing Honda, prices could be steep, north of the ₹10 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Ducati will offer Diavel V4 in two colour options. There is Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

5. Ducati Diavel V4

Bringing the V4 power to its 'power cruiser', Ducati will bring the Diavel V4 to India in 2023. The model will pack the same MotoGP derived 999 cc V4 engine that does duty on the Panigale V4, Multistrada V4 and the Streetfighter V4 in the brand's stable. The bike also gets cosmetic upgrades along with a host of new electronics. Expect prices around the ₹20 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Limited-run special editions of Ducati Panigale V4 are here

The V-Strom 800 DE gets a brand-new engine replacing the V-Twin with a parallel-twin motor

6. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki finally upgraded the immensely capable V-Strom 650 at EICMA last year. The new offering brings some serious improvements in the form of the V-Strom 800 DE. The V-Twin motor has been swapped for a new parallel-twin engine that packs more power and reliability. It's said to be tuned to perform like a V-Twin, says Suzuki. Upgrades also extend to the design, features and new electronics. The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is likely to arrive towards the end of the year and command an asking price of ₹11-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.

7. Ducati DesertX

Another much-awaited launch from Ducati, the DesertX has already been announced for India but deliveries will only begin next year. The new offering is rally-ready and promises to be all fun when the road ends. The massive 250 mm ground clearance and dedicated off-road setup surely helps. The new DesertX will rival the Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F 850 GS in the segment.

First Published Date: