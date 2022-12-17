Limited-run special editions of Ducati Panigale V4 are here

Ducati has unveiled two limited editions of its Panigale V4 sports bike
One is called Ducati Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica
The othr is called Ducati Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica
The bikes celebrate the double victory of the MotoGP and WorldSBK titles
Only 260 units will be built for each bike
Each bike will have the rider's original signature on the tank
Ducati has made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to motorcycles
The bikes are offered in a single-seat configuration
Several elements of the bike are now made up of carbon fibre