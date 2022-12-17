Limited-run special editions of Ducati Panigale V4 are here

Published Dec 17, 2022

Ducati has unveiled two limited editions of its Panigale V4 sports bike

One is called Ducati Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica

The othr is called Ducati Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica

The bikes celebrate the double victory of the MotoGP and WorldSBK titles

Only 260 units will be built for each bike

 Each bike will have the rider's original signature on the tank

Ducati has made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to motorcycles

The bikes are offered in a single-seat configuration

Several elements of the bike are now made up of carbon fibre
The bikes are enhanced with the billet aluminium upper clamp
