HT Auto
Royal Enfield Sales Decline By 8% In December 2022 But Cy Sales Improve By 28%

Royal Enfield sales decline by 8% in December 2022 but CY sales improve by 28%

Royal Enfield had an incredible year in 2022 with a strong resurgence in domestic and export volumes. The bike maker managed to end the year on a high as well with a 27.72 per cent hike in volumes in the calendar year, even as sales declined for the month of December 2022. The company sold 59,821 units last month, an eight per cent drop in volumes when compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM
While sales were down in December 2022, Royal Enfield ended the calendar year on a high with a near 28% hike in volumes
Exports remained flat in December with 8,579 units shipped overseas, as against 8,552 units shipped during the same period last year. The manufacturer’s collective sales stood at 68,400 units, registering a decline of seven per cent over 73,739 units sold in December last year. However, Royal Enfield sold a total of 703,166 units through the 2022 calendar year (January to December), registering a sizable growth of 27.72 per cent when compared to 550,557 units sold during the 2021 calendar year.

Also Read : Royal Enfield advances electric motorcycle plans, invests in Spanish e-bike maker

The sub 350 cc segment remains the Royal Enfield's biggest contributor with 61,223 units in December, while bikes over 350 cc added another 7,177 units
While the first quarter began with a lull in volumes, sales soon picked up as the world resumed to normalcy in the post pandemic era. Royal Enfield registered its best-ever monthly sales in October last year as cumulative sales crossed 80,000 units.

Speaking about the performance in December 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “This has been a great year for us at Royal Enfield, and our performance throughout the year has been very encouraging in both domestic and international markets. We have been able to strengthen our foothold in the overseas market with the inauguration of our fourth CKD, outside India in Brazil. After launching some best in class products like the Scram 411, Hunter 350, we are now all geared up to launch our most awaited cruiser - Super Meteor 650. After a break of two years, we conducted our marquee ride - Himalayan Odyssey, and also got a chance to celebrate our community with Rider Mania. We are looking forward to the new year with lots of exciting news and some of the most exciting motorcycles from Royal Enfield’s stable making their debut for our customers across the world."

Also Read : Royal Enfield expands global footprint with a new CKD assembly plant in Brazil

In terms of segments, the sub 350 cc category remains Royal Enfield’s biggest contributor with 61,223 units sold in December 2022. The models exceeding 350 cc cubic capacity added another 7,177 units last month. With respect to year-to-date volumes, the manufacturer sold 542,818 units between April and December 2022, registering a 50 per cent increase in volumes over 360,898 units sold during the same period in FY2022. Exports also grew by 32 per cent from 73,552 units to 55,695 units. Cumulative year-to-date sales stood at 616,370 units, a hike of 48 per cent over 416,593 unis.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: auto sales 2022 motorcycles sales royal enfield royal enfield sales
