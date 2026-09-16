Volkswagen ID.3 GTI revealed with 321 HP and 601 km range

Volkswagen has revealed the new ID.3 GTI, its first electric model to carry the iconic GTI badge. With 321 HP and 545 Nm of torque, the electric hatchback is also the most powerful series-production GTI from Volkswagen so far. Pre-sales are set to begin in early 2027 in Europe.

The ID.3 GTI uses a single electric motor on the rear axle that produces 240 kW (321 HP) and 545 Nm of torque. Volkswagen says it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 200 km/h.

Up to 601 km of range

Power comes from a 79 kWh battery pack, which gives the ID.3 GTI a claimed range of up to 601 km. The battery supports DC fast charging at up to 183 kW. Volkswagen says it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 29 minutes. The preliminary combined energy consumption figure is 14.5 kWh/100 km.

The electric GTI comes with an adaptive DCC sports suspension and progressive steering as standard. It also gets Launch Control and a dedicated GTI driving mode. Selecting GTI mode changes the power delivery, steering and suspension settings for a sportier setup. The digital instrument display and ambient lighting also get GTI-specific graphics.

The exterior gets the familiar GTI treatment, including a red stripe between the headlights, a black honeycomb grille and red detailing on the front bumper. It rides on 20-inch Worthersee alloy wheels, while the exterior mirror caps and side skirts are finished in gloss black. Volkswagen will offer the ID.3 GTI in five colours: Tornado Red, Moonstone Grey, Scale Silver, Grenadilla Black and Glacier White.

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Tartan seats and 12.9-inch touchscreen

Inside, the electric hatchback gets sports seats with a Superclark tartan pattern, red stitching and a sports steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marking. The dashboard also features a red GTI strip. The cabin is based on the updated ID.3 Neo and gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a larger digital instrument display. Optional features will include a panoramic sunroof, massage and memory functions for the sports seats, a 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system and an augmented-reality head-up display.

The ID.3 GTI will also get vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing owners to power or charge external devices using an adapter. An optional bicycle carrier setup will also be available. Volkswagen is yet to announce the price of the ID.3 GTI. There is also no confirmation yet on whether the electric hot hatch will be launched in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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