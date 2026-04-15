Volkswagen ID.3 Neo makes global debut

German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled a new electric vehicle in its product portfolio, the new ID.3 Neo . The successor to the ID.3, the ID.3 Neo is built on the ‘True Volkswagen’ philosophy. Not only that, but the electric car is based on the ‘Pure Positive’ design language, which was defined by Andreas Mindt, who is the chief designer of the brand as well as the Group.

Volkswagen’s new ID.3 Neo electric vehicle features the Pure Positive design language and physical cabin controls. It offers three battery options, a 630 km range, and premium technology across three variants.

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo: Exterior

Following the new ‘Pure Positive’ design language, the ID.3 Neo gets a redesigned front end compared to its predecessor. The front end gets a connected LED lightbar which moves across the width of the car, an illuminated logo, a front camera, and six front parking sensors, among others. Additionally, the roof, rear spoiler and boot lid have been painted in the vehicle colour, giving an illusion making the ID.3 appear longer.

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Volkswagen ID.3 Neo: Interior and Features

The ID.3 Neo gets physical buttons inside the cabin, which are placed in a horizontal layout of lines and surfaces, new ergonomic and self-explanatory controls, easy-to-grip buttons, intuitive controllers, and a multifunction steering wheel, among others. In addition to that, the ID.3 Neo gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system.

The feature list of the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo includes an augmented reality head-up display, a large panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a massage and memory function for the front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and Park Assist Pro, among others.

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo: Battery Pack and Power

The ID.3 Neo gets three different battery packs: a 50-kWh battery pack, a 59-kWh battery pack, and a 79-kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor producing 167 bhp, 187.74 bhp and 227.97 bhp, respectively.

Moreover, the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo is available across three variants, namely Trend, Life and Style. Notably, the ID.3 Neo boasts a range of up to 630 km. The VW ID.3 Neo Trend is the base model equipped with the 50-kWh battery pack, while ID.3 Neo Life is equipped with the 58-kWh battery pack, and ID.3 Neo Style is equipped with the 79-kWh battery pack.

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