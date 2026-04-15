VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: VinFast launches its VF MPV 7 in India today, a spacious three-row electric MPV promising over 500 km range and strong family appeal.
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: VinFast is set to announce the pricing of the VF MPV 7 today, launching its first MPV in the Indian space since its debut in India. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this contender is expected to bring a contemporary design, modern technology, and good comfort, while offering the brand's electric powertrains.
Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Bookings are already open
VinFast has already started accepting bookings for the VF MPV 7 across India. The token amount is ₹21,000, which allows interested buyers to reserve the MPV before its launch.
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Why this model matters for VinFast
The VF MPV 7 gives VinFast something fresh in its India line-up. After the VF 6 and VF 7, this seven-seater adds a more people-friendly body style to the brand’s electric portfolio. That makes it an important step for the company as it tries to broaden its appeal beyond conventional SUV buyers.
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Launches today
VinFast’s third electric model for India is here, and the spotlight is on a very different kind of EV. The VF MPV 7 is not chasing sportiness or futuristic drama. Instead, it is built around family use, everyday comfort, and the kind of practicality that matters on long drives and busy city runs.
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VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: You're at the right place!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the VinFast VF MPV 7 launch. The new electric MPV is arriving at a time when family-focused EVs are starting to expand in India, and VinFast is positioning this one as a practical, spacious, long-range option.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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