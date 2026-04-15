VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features

VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: VinFast is set to announce the pricing of the VF MPV 7 today, launching its first MPV in the Indian space since its debut in India. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this contender is expected to bring a contemporary design, modern technology, and good comfort, while offering the brand's electric powertrains.

Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event: