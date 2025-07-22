Ultraviolette F77 gets Ballistic+ riding mode with new software update

Ultraviolette has announced a major software update for its F77 electric motorcycle lineup, introducing the new Gen3 Powertrain Firmware. Alongside this update, a new performance mode called Ballistic+ has also been rolled out. The upgrade follows extensive analysis of rider data gathered from over 8 million kilometres of real-world usage.

The Gen3 firmware is designed to improve throttle response and overall performance of the F77. It is based on data collected by the company's proprietary Violette A.I. system, which monitors over 3,000 parameters during a ride, including acceleration patterns, terrain inputs, and rider behaviour. According to the company, these learnings have been used to refine the power delivery and handling of the motorcycle.

The throttle is more aggressive with the Mach 3 with UV fine-tuning the motor-controller setup on the F77

One of the headline changes is the introduction of Ballistic+, a new riding mode available across all F77 variants. This mode is engineered to offer a more responsive and immediate power surge, particularly noticeable during initial acceleration. While the exact performance metrics have not been disclosed, the update is aimed at delivering a more engaging riding experience.

Ultraviolette has clarified that the update will be offered free of charge to all existing F77 customers. This ensures that even older models will benefit from the performance improvements and feature enhancements introduced in the latest version of the software. The Ballistic+ mode and Gen3 firmware are fully compatible with earlier models of the F77.

The update builds on previous iterations of the F77, including the MACH 2 version released in 2024. That model introduced safety and convenience features such as traction control, regenerative braking with 10 levels of adjustability, hill-hold assist, and the integration of Violette A.I. for adaptive system behavior.

With electric motorcycles still a developing segment in India, software-led enhancements such as this one are likely to become more common as manufacturers collect more user data and refine their systems. Such OTA updates are particularly easier with the electric vehicles because they come with connected technology. The F77 update is a clear example of how connected technologies and real-world data are beginning to influence performance tuning and product longevity in the EV space.

