Ultraviolette begins exporting F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles to Europe

Karnataka-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has started to export its F77b Mach 2 electric motorcycles from today (September 24). The EV maker has flagged off the first set of the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles during an official ceremony held at its facility in Jigani, located near Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, flagged off the first batch of the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles shipped to European countries.

This is the first time that Ultraviolette is exporting the F77 electric sports motorbikes from India. The EV maker will export the model to European markets like Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain among others. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles are priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and can offer range of up to 323 kms in a single charge.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said it is a defining moment for the Indian EV manufacturers as the country aims to become one of the biggest electric vehicle hubs across the world. He also said that Ultraviolette has also demonstrated Indian company's ability to compete at global stage. The minister said, “This (the commencement of exports) is an example of how Indian startups are driving innovation in critical sectors like electric mobility. This export initiative aligns perfectly with our government's vision of making India a global EV manufacturing hub."

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Key specs

Ultraviolette sells the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle in India in two variants. The top-end F77 Mach 2 Recon is priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle is capable of generating 40 bhp of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. Its 10.3 kWh battery pack can offer range between 211 kms and 323 kms depending on the variant one picks.

The motorcycle continues to come with 3 riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

