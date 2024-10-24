HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 e-bike receives UNECE certification for global sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 15:04 PM
The latest global certification gives Ultraviolette more headroom to expand operations globally with the F77 Mach 2 approved for road use in 40 market
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the F77, Ultraviolette has updated its electric sportsbike with a host of changes. Christened as the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the electric motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), limited for the first 1,000 customers. The F77 Mach 2 has a higher variant as well, christened as Recon, which comes priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pre-bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle have already commenced at an amount of Rs. 5,000. Deliveries of the electric motorcycle will begin in May 2024. 
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 continues to adopt the same design as before. Still, there are a few subtle changes. These changes include an aluminium lid on the charging port, a different paint theme for the front forks and rear monoshock as well as new body graphics. The F77 Mach 2 comes in three variants - Stealth, Laser and Airstrike. Each of these variants comes in three colour options. The Stealth has Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black and Stealth Grey; the Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow and Plasma Red; the Airstrike is available in Lightning Blue, Stellar White and Supersonic Silver. This means the motorcycle is available in a total of nine new colourways.
On the feature front, the EV comes with 10 levels of regen on the Recon model, while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. There is dynamic stability control which works in tandem with the ABS and regen to ensure better stopping power. The new F77 Mach 2 also gets a three-step traction control which are T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with the T3 having maximum intervention. Other feature include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, display themes, charge limits, on-board navigation etc.
The all-new 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets a 27 kW motor paired with a 7.1 kWh battery pack while the Mach 2 Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit. The F77 Mach 2 promises a range of 211 km on a single charge, while the F77 Mach 2 Recon offers a range of 323 km on a fully charged battery. Ultraviolette claims the F77 Mach 2 is the fastest electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle does the 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 kmph. It gets a peak torque output of 100 Nm, right from the word go and can pull a payload of up to 15,000 kg.
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the most powerful electric motorcycle to come out of India and the Bengaluru-based player is now taking the model global
Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has achieved a new milestone with its F77 Mach 2. The electric performance motorcycle has received the global L3e certification under the ‘United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)’ regulation, which approves the e-bike for road use across 40 countries globally, including the European Union.

What is the UNECE L3e Certification?

The UNECE L3e certification approves the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 for road use for A1 and A2 licence holders. This essentially pits the model against several sub-500 cc motorcycles, including the KTM 390 Duke, Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500, Honda CB500F Hornet, Yamaha R3, BMW G 310 R and others. Notably, the KTM and Aprilia modes are made in India and exported to Europe.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 packs 40 bhp and 100 Nm, a little less than the KTM 390 Duke. It is significantly heavier though in comparison (Ultraviolette )
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 packs 40 bhp and 100 Nm, a little less than the KTM 390 Duke. It is significantly heavier though in comparison (Ultraviolette )

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was recently introduced in Germany, Turkey, and Nepal, the first international markets to get the electric motorcycle. The first batch of bikes was also shipped to Europe in September. The latest global certification gives the manufacturer more headroom to expand operations globally. The F77 Mach 2 is an updated version of the electric motorcycle with a host of improvements. We rode the updated UV F77 Mach 2 earlier this year and came back impressed with the changes.

Ultraviolette Confirmed At EICMA 2024

Ultraviolette has also confirmed its participation at EICMA 2024 next month in Italy and will be showcasing the F77 Mach 2. It’ll be interesting to see if the brand has some new surprises in store like the F99 concept from last year. UV will also begin dispatches to more markets in the European Union imminently post-EICMA, following Germany and Turkey. It’s noteworthy to mention that UV commenced sales of the F77 in India in late 2022 and has managed to scale up operations to multiple cities in India this year while also establishing its presence in Europe.

Speaking about the certification, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder - Ultraviolette, said, "Achieving this international certification is a monumental moment for us, as it opens doors to a much larger global audience. This certification is not just a regulatory milestone, but a reflection of our relentless pursuit of world-class standards in design-led performance. We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking machine to the demanding markets of Europe, who will appreciate Ultraviolette’s prowess in cutting-edge technology, engineering and design."

Also Read : Ultraviolette expands operations to Nepal, opens first outlet

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder - Ultraviolette, said, “Our vision has been to create globally competitive motorcycle platforms steeped in technology. This global certification underscores our commitment to delivering world-class high-performance electric vehicles, designed and engineered in India for global markets. As we expand into Europe, we believe the F77 Mach 2 will redefine the future electric mobility on the global stage."

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 review: Is it better than its predecessor?

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications

The F77 Mach 2 gets the same mid-drive motor but power is now boosted to 40 bhp with 100 Nm of peak torque on the Recon variant. The e-bike uses a 10.3 kWh unit but now delivers an IDC-claimed range of 323 km (Recon). The Standard version uses a 7.1 kWh battery with a range of 211 km (IDC) on a single charge. Customers can choose from three charging options including a standard charger, a boost charger, and the Supernova charger that can top up the battery pack from 20 to 80 per cent in just an hour.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 15:04 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Ultraviolette Automotive electric motorcycles

