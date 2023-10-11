Tork Motors partners Bolt.Earth for charging infra accessibility for its EVs

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tork Motors has partnered with charging infrastructure provider Bolt.Earth to make charging stations more accessible to its customers. With this partnership, the former's existing customers will have access to over 30,000 charging points across the country operated by Bolt.Earth. The aim of the partnership is to give flexibility to customers of Tork Kratos R to find a charging point closer to them.

The OEM will embed these charging points to the existing charging infrastructure map on its mobile app so that customers can locate them without the need of downloading multiple apps. “As a brand, we are aware that range anxiety is still a prevailing concern among EV users. While most people charge their vehicles at home, access to charging stations at other locations throughout the day minimises their worries," said Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors.

Bolt.Earth currently operates in 1,100+ cities across India and its network of charging infra has dispensed over 1,200 MWh energy so far, and have equipped over 1,50,000 users with simple charging devices that are compatible across various EV platforms.

Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle comes with an axial flux motor that develops 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 180 km on a single charge. It gets the company’s TIROS operating system with a fully digital console, and three riding modes - Eco, City and Sports. A reverse mode is also available to make parking easier.

The company also plans to introduce the more powerful Kratos X soon, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo with a 7-inch touchscreen digital console, an aluminium swingarm and a new FF (Furiously Fast) mode. The company is yet to disclose the power figures and pricing of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: