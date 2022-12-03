This sleek McLaren electric scooter promises a 50 km range

British supercar marquee McLaren may be known for making exciting cars and racing in Formula One, but now the company has added an electric scooter to its portfolio. The e-scooter was built by McLaren's subsidiary Lavoie. Christened as Series 1, the electric scooter has debuted this week, promising a 50 km range on a single charge. The EV is claimed to have been built with automotive-grade magnesium and weighs 16.5 kg. Also, making it convenient for the owners is the domestic three-pin plug charging system that requires two hours to juice it up.

McLaren has claimed that the Series 1 electric scooter features a patented Flowfold system that can be activated with the push of a button and folds the front and rear wheel hinges, and collapses the stem for easy storage. It also features a ground-breaking lighting system that illuminates the rider with a rear-mounted light. This makes the rider more visible to the traffic at the front and rear and pedestrians, minimising the risk of mishaps.

The manufacturer claims that the electric scooter gets floodlights on the sides to appear physically larger and easier to see to other vehicles. On the other hand, the front lighting system illuminates the road ahead for the rider. The e-scooter also has turn signals, like conventional two-wheelers, that can be activated with buttons positioned on the handlebars. There is an integrated display screen as well, which enhances the premiumness of the electric scooter.

The Series 1 e-scooter comes paired with a mobile app, which allows the rider to track and locate the EV and activate a loud deterrent alarm if required. The mobile app is claimed to come with additional features such as turn-by-turn navigation and in-depth statistics. The rider can customize the navigation screen as per his or her choice, almost like a real McLaren. The automaker claims that in case something goes wrong with the electric scooter, the mobile app can alert Lavoie's support team, who can then notify the owner of the EV about the issue and resolve it as well.

McLaren has not revealed what would be the specifications and price of the e-scooter or when it will go on sale. However, it said that the bookings for this EV will commence next month.

