Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser previews a car that has become more stylish and appealing

Published Dec 03, 2022

The teaser previews the EV's new iteration in a sportier and sharper manner

Volkswagen ID.3 is the first model from the automaker's dedicated EV wing ID

The updated Volkswagen ID.3 gets sharper LED headlamps, a sporty front bumper

The LED taillights too have been updated with a sharper look than the outgoing model

The cabin too received a host of updates

The biggest update inside the cabin will be in form of a larger 12-inch infotainment display

The EV's centre console too will be updated to accommodate a pair of cup holders

The Volkswagen ID.3 was first shown as a concept car at 2016 Paris Motor Show

Production version of Volkswagen ID.3 was unveiled at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
