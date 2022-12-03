The teaser previews the EV's new iteration in a sportier and sharper manner
Volkswagen ID.3 is the first model from the automaker's dedicated EV wing ID
The updated Volkswagen ID.3 gets sharper LED headlamps, a sporty front bumper
The LED taillights too have been updated with a sharper look than the outgoing model
The cabin too received a host of updates
The biggest update inside the cabin will be in form of a larger 12-inch infotainment display
The EV's centre console too will be updated to accommodate a pair of cup holders
The Volkswagen ID.3 was first shown as a concept car at 2016 Paris Motor Show
Production version of Volkswagen ID.3 was unveiled at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show