Thinking of Mahindra XEV 9e or BE 6? Now, you can opt to not have mandatory charger

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they have decided to make the mandatory charger/installation optional. However, there are certain clauses that the brand has associated. Customers can opt out for mandatory charger if their residence or office lacks provisions for a private charger, if there is already a charger that meets Mahindra's safety standards and for families purchasing two or more Mahindra eSUVs.

Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e prices range from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹30.50 lakh. Deliveries for various packs will begin from mid-March to August 2025, with

Mahindra sells two wall-mount AC chargers with the BE 6 and XEV 9e. There is a 7.2 kW charger and an 11.2 kW charger. They are priced at ₹50,000 and ₹75,000.

When will deliveries for Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 begin?

Mahindra has declared that the delivery of the Pack 3 variants is set to commence in mid-March 2025, while the Pack 3 Select variants will start being delivered in June 2025. Additionally, deliveries for the Pack 2 will begin in July 2025, and both the Pack One Above and Pack One variants are scheduled for delivery starting in August 2025.

What is the claimed range of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 has the capability to travel up to 535 km when equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack, while the version featuring a 79 kWh battery is reported to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is stated to reach a distance of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

What are the battery packs on offer with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra is preparing to launch the BE 6 and XEV 9e models, which will feature battery capacities of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, respectively. These battery systems are designed to accommodate DC fast charging at a peak rate of 175 kW, allowing for a charge increase from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in merely 20 minutes.

What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6?

The smaller battery pack is designed to deliver a maximum power output of 230 bhp for both vehicle variants, while the larger battery pack can generate 285 bhp. The torque remains steady at 380 Nm. Currently, Mahindra will only provide electric SUVs with a rear-wheel drive configuration. There will be three driving modes available: Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode are incorporated.

What are the prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

The prices of the BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh and go up to ₹26.90 lakh whereas the XEV 9e will start at ₹21.90 lakh and go up to ₹30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

