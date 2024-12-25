Watch: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e showcase party mode like Tesla on Christmas

Mahindra put up a light show using the party mode feature in its electric SUVs BE 6 and XEV 9E as the world celebrates Christmas festival today. As many as 23 BE 6 and XEV 9e electric vehicles were used to form a Christmas tree at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Chennai recently to celebrate the occasion with a display of the unique light-sound synergy. The carmaker shared the video on its social media platform on Wednesday as the EVs are being offered for test drives across India ahead of their official launch in January next year.

The video shared by Mahindra shows 23 BE 6 and XEV 9e electric cars being lined up at the test track to form a Christmas tree as the party mode put up an impressive display of light show to the tune of music. The feature in a car is a party trick introduced earlier by Tesla, one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. Videos of Tesla owners putting up a light show in Finland earlier this year also went viral on social media platforms.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh 59 kWh 542 km 542 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The party mode in Mahindra's latest electric cars use the LED headlights and DRLs at the front, the LED taillights and connected light band at the rear to create a synchronised light show to the tunes of music played. The illuminated sunroof, one of the most unique features in both the electric vehicles, is also part of this party mode as are the ambient light panels inside the EVs.

This Christmas, Unlimit Joy like never before! ✨



Get ready for a one-of-a-kind celebration as our electric origin SUVs groove to an electrifying rendition of Jingle Bells, syncing every light, every sound, and even a few smooth moves with Groove Me technology!



Let the joy flow… pic.twitter.com/RpDIflL4WF — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) December 25, 2024

Mahindra introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs in India in November. The BE 6 is the smaller of the two and is available at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The XEV 9e is a more premium EV launched at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Both EVs will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, or the Auto Expo, from January 17 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Mahindra is expected to reveal the full price list of the EVs during the event while the deliveries are expected to start from February.

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e: Things you should know

The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE). The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs will compete with rivals such as Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. It will also rival some of the upcoming EVs like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Both the EVs are underpinned by the same INGLO platform, Mahindra's dedicated EV architecture meant for its new generation electric cars. The EVs will be available in two different battery pack options including a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. Mahindra claims the 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 kms of range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard the EV is capable of churning out up to 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: