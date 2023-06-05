These Lamborghini and McLaren supercars seen ICEing a Tesla supercharger station

The love-hate relationship between internal combustion engine-powered vehicle owners and electric vehicle owners has made many headlines worldwide. In the latest incident, a pair of supercars from Lamborghini and McLaren with mid-engine layouts were spotted parked in a Tesla Supercharger parking station. This irked one Tesla owner, who reportedly spoke to the owners of the supercars who claimed that they thought the parking bays could be shared with non-electric vehicles, reports PlugShare. This could be a lame excuse, but the parking bays had no sign saying that ICE vehicles couldn't park there.

The incident occurred at Runaway Bay, Gold Coast, Australia, on May 28. Images of the supercars have been shared by the Tesla owner, who was very displeased by seeing the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and McLaren 765LT cars parked at the place designated for the electric cars. This particular EV charging station was opened in the middle of last month, just two weeks before the incident.

While the owners of the Lamborghini and McLaren supercars claimed that they thought it was okay to park the ICE vehicles in Tesla Supercharger parking bays, it could be a lame excuse since the parking spots come with signs reading ‘Tesla Charging’ behind each spot. Interestingly, the incident comes just a couple of months after some of Australia's states and territories announced fines for the owners of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles that are found parked in EV charging bays restricting the electric vehicle owners from charging their vehicles.

In Queensland, ICE vehicle owners for the abovementioned offence have to cough up $1,900, reports The Driven. The PlugShare reports that in this case, the Lamborghini and McLaren owners escaped without a fine as police didn't spot them parking vehicles in designated EV charging spots.

