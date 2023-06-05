Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles These Lamborghini And Mclaren Supercars Seen Iceing A Tesla Supercharger Station

These Lamborghini and McLaren supercars seen ICEing a Tesla supercharger station

The love-hate relationship between internal combustion engine-powered vehicle owners and electric vehicle owners has made many headlines worldwide. In the latest incident, a pair of supercars from Lamborghini and McLaren with mid-engine layouts were spotted parked in a Tesla Supercharger parking station. This irked one Tesla owner, who reportedly spoke to the owners of the supercars who claimed that they thought the parking bays could be shared with non-electric vehicles, reports PlugShare. This could be a lame excuse, but the parking bays had no sign saying that ICE vehicles couldn't park there.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jun 2023, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
A Lamborghini and a McLaren mid-engined supercars were spotted parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Australia, leaving at least one Tesla owner very displeased. (Image: PlugShare)

The incident occurred at Runaway Bay, Gold Coast, Australia, on May 28. Images of the supercars have been shared by the Tesla owner, who was very displeased by seeing the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and McLaren 765LT cars parked at the place designated for the electric cars. This particular EV charging station was opened in the middle of last month, just two weeks before the incident.

Also Read : World Environment Day: Why electric vehicles alone may not save the planet

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Urus
₹3.1 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

While the owners of the Lamborghini and McLaren supercars claimed that they thought it was okay to park the ICE vehicles in Tesla Supercharger parking bays, it could be a lame excuse since the parking spots come with signs reading ‘Tesla Charging’ behind each spot. Interestingly, the incident comes just a couple of months after some of Australia's states and territories announced fines for the owners of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles that are found parked in EV charging bays restricting the electric vehicle owners from charging their vehicles.

In Queensland, ICE vehicle owners for the abovementioned offence have to cough up $1,900, reports The Driven. The PlugShare reports that in this case, the Lamborghini and McLaren owners escaped without a fine as police didn't spot them parking vehicles in designated EV charging spots.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Tesla McLaren Lamborghini McLaren Tesla supercar sportscar electric car electric vehicle luxury car EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS