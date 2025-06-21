Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla to open showrooms in July with Model Y

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jun 2025, 11:39 AM
A 2025 Model Y Tesla vehicle is seen in a Tesla showroom in New York City on February 16, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)
Tesla Inc. is officially gearing up to enter the Indian automotive market, with plans to open its first showrooms in July 2025. According to sources close to the matter, the electric vehicle pioneer will debut its presence in Mumbai by mid-July, followed by a second showroom in New Delhi shortly after. This long-anticipated move will mark the company’s formal entry into the world’s third-largest car market.

The American EV giant has begun importing its flagship Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai plant, signalling the start of its retail operations in India. Bloomberg News reviewed official import documents that confirm the arrival of at least five Model Y vehicles at the Mumbai port. These units were declared at 27.69 lakh (approx. $31,988), with over 21 lakh levied in import duties, reflecting India’s high tariffs on completely built units.

The Model Y was recently facelifted with an updated fascia, new hardware and features.

The Model Y, recognized globally as the best-selling electric car, is expected to be priced above $56,000 in India before taxes and insurance. That’s significantly higher than its U.S. price of $44,990, and even more when U.S. tax credits bring the price down to $37,490. This substantial price gap highlights one of Tesla's main challenges in India—convincing price-sensitive consumers to invest in a premium electric vehicle.

Despite EVs making up just over 5 per cent of new passenger vehicle sales in India, the premium segment still remains under 2 per cent of the market. This presents a tough landscape for Tesla, which must carefully balance pricing, product positioning, and consumer appeal.

Also Read : Tesla Model 3 and Model Y spotted without camouflage

Tesla's India strategy has gained momentum following a meeting between CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. While the company has yet to appoint a new country head following the departure of Prashanth Menon, it is actively hiring for roles in retail, charging infrastructure, and public policy.

To support its operations, Tesla is also securing warehousing space in Karnataka and Gurugram. Furthermore, executives from international teams have been making regular visits to oversee preparations in the luxury business districts of Mumbai and New Delhi, where the first showrooms are being established.

As Tesla makes its long-awaited Indian debut, the company is banking on its global brand appeal and premium technology to carve out space in a rapidly evolving but price-conscious market.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2025, 11:39 AM IST
