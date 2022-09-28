HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV launch today, live and latest updates: Will EVs be affordable?

  • Tiago EV will join the likes of Nexon and Tigor in the Tata Motor product portfolio for battery-powered cars.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 08:42 AM
Tata Motors is all set to launch its most-awaited electric vehicle (EV) in the form of Tiago EV today. Tiago EV has been eagerly awaited by customers in India as it could be a window through which masses enter the battery-powered personal four-wheeled mobility space. While Tata Motors has a lion's share in India's electric car segment with Nexon EV and Tigor EV dominating charts, it is the affordability factor of the Tiago EV that is generating maximum buzz.

28 Sep 2022, 08:40 AM IST

How important are EVs in Tata's product portfolio?

Very. The Indian car maker expects its EVs to account for 20 per cent of its overall passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market. Shailesh Chandra, MD at Tata Motors, previously said he expects the company to hit the key milestone of 50,000 Nexon EV and Tigor EVs sold this year.

The addition of Tigor EV could act like a catalyst considering it would be the most affordable electric car from Tata Motors so far.

28 Sep 2022, 08:35 AM IST

How is Tata managing to lead in the EV race in India?

The ‘affordable’ options for an EV in India are still quite limited with only Tata Motors offering products under 20 lakh price bracket. While the Nexon EV has been a runaway hit, the launch of the Tigor EV and the longer-range Nexon EV Max has also generated quite a lot of buzz.

While Mahindra is prepping its XUV400 for a January launch, the other options are MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona, both of which are priced significantly above the Tata products, as is the Kia EV6.

Then there are the luxury car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, BMW and Jaguar, each having at least one offering for the Indian market.

28 Sep 2022, 08:35 AM IST

What makes Tiago a compelling option in the small-car segment?

The petrol engine-powered Tiago was first launched back in 2016 in a highly-competitive space which was dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. In the course of these past years, Tata Motors has sold over 3.5 lakh units of the vehicle. Part of the success is courtesy a practical car that Tiago has established itself as, priced aggressively to boot. The subsequent launch of Tiago NXG targeted a younger car-buying audience courtesy some stylish additions to the exterior profile.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 08:35 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV Tiago EV Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EV
