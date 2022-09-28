Tata Tiago EV launch today, live and latest updates: Will EVs be affordable?

Tata Motors is all set to launch its most-awaited electric vehicle (EV) in the form of Tiago EV today. Tiago EV has been eagerly awaited by customers in India as it could be a window through which masses enter the battery-powered personal four-wheeled mobility space. While Tata Motors has a lion's share in India's electric car segment with Nexon EV and Tigor EV dominating charts, it is the affordability factor of the Tiago EV that is generating maximum buzz.

Check out the live and latest updates from the launch event of Tiago EV right here: ...read less