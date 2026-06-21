Tata Sierra EV teased with AWD setup ahead of June 30 launch

The Tata Sierra EV is shaping up to become one of the more important additions to Tata Motors’ electric portfolio, and new information has emerged just days before its official debut on 30 June. A fresh teaser released by the company has now confirmed that the upcoming SUV will feature an all-wheel-drive setup, expanding Tata’s EV range further into the premium segment. It will enter a segment that includes the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV, which do not currently offer an AWD drivetrain.

New drivetrain detail confirmed

The strongest takeaway from the latest teaser is the appearance of a QWD badge positioned on the rear quarter glass. Tata previously used the same designation on the Harrier EV, indicating an all-wheel-drive system. With that confirmation, the Sierra EV is set to become only the second electric model from the brand to offer this drivetrain option.

While Tata has yet to release technical specifications, the addition of AWD suggests the company could position the Sierra EV above its existing mainstream electric offerings.

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Familiar shape with EV-specific elements

Although the electric Sierra takes its base design from the ICE version, Tata appears to have introduced several visual changes to distinguish the battery-powered model. The teaser shows a Sierra.EV badge on the rear, while Tata.EV branding can also be seen on the front doors.

The front bumper design appears slightly revised, and the charging port occupies a conventional location on the body. Elsewhere, the SUV seems to retain the same rear styling and alloy wheel design as its petrol counterpart. Tata has also previously reserved unique paint options for EVs, making dedicated exterior shades a possibility for the Sierra EV as well.

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Interior likely to retain key equipment

The cabin is expected to carry over much of the equipment planned for the ICE Sierra. Features likely to be offered include a triple-screen layout, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a powered driver seat with memory function.

However, Tata may create a separate identity for the electric model through a revised centre console design and a different interior theme.

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Expected battery options and competition

Battery specifications remain under wraps for now, though the Sierra EV is expected to borrow heavily from the Harrier EV. That could mean 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The SUV is also expected to receive Tata’s Battery-as-a-Service programme and a lifetime battery warranty.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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