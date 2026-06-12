Tata Motors to increase prices of ICE and electric cars by up to 1.5% from July 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a price hike across its entire passenger vehicle lineup, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs). The revised prices will come into effect on July 1, 2026.

According to the company, prices will be increased by up to 1.5 per cent, although the exact revision will vary depending on the model and variant.

Price hike due to rising input costs

The automaker stated that the decision has been taken to partially offset the impact of increasing input costs and continued inflationary pressures. Tata Motors added that while it has been absorbing a significant portion of these cost increases, a part of the burden now needs to be passed on to customers.

Also Read : 5 reasons why the Tata Tiago.ev is the best value-for-money budget EV in India

Applies to both ICE and EV portfolio

The upcoming price hike will affect Tata Motors' complete passenger vehicle range, covering petrol, diesel, CNG and electric models. Popular offerings such as the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz and the company's EV lineup are expected to witness revised pricing from the beginning of next month.

The announcement comes at a time when several automakers have cited rising commodity prices and inflationary pressures as reasons for increasing vehicle prices across their portfolios.

The Sierra EV is likely to be built on the brand's Acti.EV architecture, essentially Tata's Gen2 EV platform

Tata Sierra EV coming soon

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market on 30th June. The electric SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and then further updated for Auto Expo 2023. The Sierra EV is one of the most awaited electric vehicle launches of this year.

The Tata Sierra EV will slot between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in Tata Motors' expanding electric SUV portfolio. It will be built on the brand's acti.ev+ architecture, which also underpins the Harrier EV.

The automaker has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be available in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions. It is also expected to share its battery options with the Harrier EV, including 65kWh and 75kWh packs. The larger 75kWh battery is likely to be offered with the AWD variant, promising improved performance and a longer driving range.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: